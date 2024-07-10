Embracing healthy alternatives to plastic: A sustainable path forward

Plastic pollution presents a significant global issue, necessitating the adoption of eco-friendly alternatives. While it is essential to replace plastic, it is equally important to evaluate the environmental impact of potential substitutes. The UN emphasizes utilizing natural materials from mineral, plant, animal, marine, or forestry sources that can mimic plastic, highlighting the importance of differentiating between various alternatives, such as bioplastics and biodegradable plastics.

Bioplastics, derived from plants, are seen as green alternatives to fossil fuel-based plastics, particularly for food packaging. However, they have an environmental footprint due to the land and water needed to grow crops. They can be as harmful as conventional plastics, especially if they reach the oceans. Biodegradable plastics, designed to break down by natural organisms, may still leave toxic residues in the environment. Compostable plastics require specific conditions to decompose and are not collected by most waste management systems, limiting their effectiveness.

Paper and cardboard, though recyclable, require more energy to produce and transport compared to plastic. For example, a paper bag needs to be reused four times to match the carbon footprint of a single-use plastic bag. Glass, tin, and foil appear to be better alternatives, but they come with their own environmental costs. Resource extraction for tin and foil and the high emissions from transporting glass contribute significantly to environmental degradation. Natural textiles like cotton, wool, linen, and hemp can replace synthetic fibres but have their own environmental challenges, such as the high water use in cotton production.

The least damaging packaging is reusable or none at all. Practical alternatives include reusable fabric bags for fruits and vegetables, reusable containers for meats, fish, and cheese, refillable bottles and jars for oils, vinegar, and cleaning liquids, and beeswax wraps instead of foil and clingfilm. Several innovative materials offer sustainable alternatives to plastic, such as bamboo, which is versatile and fast-growing and can replace plastic in items like cutlery, tissues, and planters. Upcycled tyres can be used to make wallets, planters, and bags, while almost every part of a coconut can be repurposed into items like bowls, mugs, and combs.

Additionally, reusable glass bottles and containers are safe for food storage and have a lower pollution footprint when recycled. Surprisingly, cow dung can be used to make utility trays, carry bags, and gift boxes. Tree-free paper, made from agricultural byproducts, can replace traditional paper products without cutting down trees. Upcycling fabric into items like masks, cushion covers, and purses reduces textile waste, and jute, strong and durable, is a sustainable alternative for bags, pouches, and notebooks. Cork, recyclable and biodegradable, can be used for wallets, yoga mats, and passport holders, while wheat straw, an agricultural byproduct, can be used to make durable cutlery and other items.

Addressing plastic pollution requires collective action from individuals, communities, businesses, and governments. By reducing single-use plastics, promoting recycling, supporting innovative substitutes, participating in clean-up initiatives, and advocating for systemic change, we can establish a healthier and more sustainable environment. Adopting these strategies will help us combat plastic pollution and create a cleaner, greener future for the coming generations.

The writer is an environment enthusiast and an animal welfare activist, and is the Founder of Kaloms Ideas Welfare Foundation. She is also a chartered accountant.