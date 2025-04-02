A new era in medical care: Prof. Chakraborty speaks on BHC

Bardhaman is set to witness a groundbreaking transformation with the development of Burdwan Health City (BHC). By integrating world-class facilities, medical education, and research, the medical hub aims to revolutionise healthcare in Eastern India. Positioned strategically at the intersection of GT Road and NH 19 in Purba Bardhaman, BHC strives to address the region’s growing healthcare needs.

“Our vision is to create a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem that provides quality and affordable medical care, promoting social and economic development in the region,” Prof. Sudhangsu Sekhar Chakraborty, Chairman & Managing Director of BHC said.

Advertisement

One of the major highlights of the initiative is the expansion and rebranding of Bengal Faith Hospital. As a tribute to Prof. Chakraborty’s mother, the NABH-accredited super-speciality hospital will be renamed ‘Ashalata Hospital’.

Advertisement

Currently, the hospital offers a comprehensive range of specialised departments, including cardiology, neurology, orthopaedics, trauma, emergency, and critical care. Additionally, a Mother and Child Care Unit (MCCU) is under construction. As Prof. Chakraborty notes, “We aim to create a world-class healthcare destination that showcases Bengal’s commitment to quality and excellence.”

Apart from being a pioneering figure in the healthcare hub in West Bengal, he has played an instrumental role in the development of Vidyasagar Setu, Nivedita Setu and the Golden Quadrilateral project. In conversation with The Statesman, Prof. Chakraborty shares his journey and insights from his upcoming dream project.

Q. Your journey from a small village to becoming a global infrastructure consultant is inspiring. What were some of the biggest challenges you faced and do you consider them as challenges?

Coming from a modest background and struggling all the way, I worked hard to become an engineer. However, I didn’t take up a job immediately. I pursued further training which shaped my engineering career. Then I went to teaching and conducted research throughout. Challenges have always been there, but I didn’t consider them as obstacles, instead I saw it as an essential part of life. This further helped me in building a suitable career.

Q. Technology has made the development of infrastructure easier today. What’s your take on that?



Definitely. It has significantly improved infrastructure development and reached a much higher level. But it shouldn’t be only mechanical, engineers should be very strong in their foundational engineering principles. We can take assistance and support from various tools like artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and automation as they are valuable, but we shouldn’t be subservient to these things. They can serve as aids, not replacements. Technology can’t overtake nature, rather it should complement nature-based solutions. This will ensure sustainable infrastructure development.

Q. What is the one piece of advice that today’s engineers should never forget?

I think it should be fairly straightforward. Engineers should not forget the fundamental knowledge and never compromise on safety and the standard. The foundation of engineering science is necessary to ensure reliable and sustainable infrastructure.

Q. What inspired the idea behind Burdwan Health City?

We started the Health City in 2006. The initial idea was not mine – it was inspired by collective need and my mother’s wish to serve the underserved people. She wanted people to get access to quality healthcare services at affordable rates. Our experience with the Nivedita Setu, the flagship project with public-private participation encouraged us to take on the initiative. The government and public sector supported us in starting Burdwan Health City. My broader goal is to converge medical research with scientific research for which I’ve spent four to five decades.

Q. Why did you decide to build a Health City in Bardhaman instead of Kolkata?

Kolkata’s hospitals are overcrowded and many a time struggle to provide adequate care. In Bardhaman, we have created a well-planned, green environment with high-class infrastructure. The city’s connectivity with Kolkata makes it accessible to broader people. BHC aims to bridge the gap between rural and urban healthcare. Also, through BHC, people from the neighbouring region will easily be able to access quality healthcare.