President Murmu urges young doctors to serve underserved communities

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday urged young doctors to dedicate themselves to serving those sections of society that are most in need of medical care.

Speaking at the first convocation ceremony of AIIMS Gorakhpur, the President emphasized that medicine is not merely a profession but a service to humanity. She encouraged the graduating doctors to embody compassion and honesty in their personal and professional lives.

The event was attended by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other dignitaries.

Highlighting the vital role doctors play in national development, President Murmu said, “Doctors not only treat diseases but also lay the foundation for a healthy society. Healthy citizens are key partners in a nation’s progress.”

She expressed concern over the lack of quality healthcare in rural and tribal areas and expressed confidence that the new generation of doctors would strive to bring medical services to underserved regions.

Acknowledging the challenges in the medical field, the President stressed the importance of empathy. She urged medical education stakeholders to create an ecosystem where future doctors are trained not only in clinical skills but also in doctor-patient communication, the role of empathy in healing, and trust-building.

Praising the AIIMS network, she said the name “AIIMS” evokes an image of world-class healthcare, modern technology, and dedicated medical professionals. She noted that AIIMS institutions represent the pinnacle of India’s medical capabilities and continue to set high standards in education, research, and treatment.

Whether through advanced surgical technology, early diagnostic tools, or the integration of AYUSH with allopathy, AIIMS has made innovation a cornerstone of its approach, she added.

President Murmu commended AIIMS Gorakhpur for its rapid strides in education, research, and healthcare delivery. She noted with satisfaction that the institute is providing accessible and affordable medical services to people across social strata and is emerging as a leading center of medical care for residents of eastern Uttar Pradesh, as well as those in bordering regions of Bihar and Nepal.