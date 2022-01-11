‘Saharasri’ undergoes neurological (brain) surgery

‘Saharasri’ Subrata Roy Sahara has very successfully undergone neurological (brain) surgery done by Dr. Manish Srivastava at Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai, on 6 January 2022.

He was detected with a brain disease recently and advised for the brain coiling and it was done by fixing stent and Endo saccular device.

‘Saharasri’ Subrata Roy Sahara is fine and has been discharged from hospital, today, 10th January 2022. ‘Saharasri’ has praised very highly of the doctor and staff of Kokilaben Hospital for the hospital’s excellence in treatment, services, and speedy recovery.