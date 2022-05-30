News from valley

There is happy news from the Valley. The much-awaited Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir may be held in October-November as the Modi government feels that the situation is ripe for holding free and fair elections there.

The Election Commission hopes to hold polls in the Union Territory along with Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. The Delimitation Commission, which was tasked to redraw Assembly segments after the state was split into two Union Territories, submitted its recommendation in early May.

It has recommended an increase of Assembly seats in the Union Territory from 83 to 90, with six of the assembly segments added to the Jammu region, and one additional seat was given to the Kashmir Valley.

Barring the BJP, all political parties rejected the report, but at the same time, they have started preparations for participating in the polls, which are being held after a gap of eight years. There are indications that the Election Commission is already working on holding elections in the Union Territory.

It is having regular consultations with the Home Ministry and the state administration regarding the security situation. The process of revision of electoral rolls is also expected to be completed in the next few months.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated their commitment to holding elections in Jammu and Kashmir at an “appropriate time” and they also promised to return its statehood. The federal government is desirous of the return of a representative government in Jammu and Kashmir.

The centre feels that the security situation has considerably improved there and time is conducive for giving people a chance to elect their own representatives.

Jammu and Kashmir came under the Presi dent’s rule on 20 December 2018. Then in August next year, the Modi government scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that conferred special status on the state.

The former State was subsequently split into two Union Territories. Since then the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is under the President’s rule. In the meantime, the administration focussed on restoring peace in the Union Territory and also took many measures to woo foreign investors, mainly from the UAE and other Gulf nations, to invest in hospitality, tourism, health, and horticulture sectors.