They say, where there’s a will there’s a way. A middle-aged woman, who worked as a domestic help, had an unfulfilled dream ~ to learn how to read and write.

Though she has three high school-going sons and kind employers, who offered to teach her, the woman was simply unable to take out time to learn and then practise the written letters. The lockdown period provided her just that opportunity.

Her husband, who works in a furniture-making company and was at home, offered to teach her. Her children soon joined in and a regular combined study session followed ~ the boys with their schoolbooks and the mother with her notebook.

Another bright aspect of this story was that the eldest son, who planned to drop out of his school, was inspired by his mother and now wants to rejoin the government school in the area to finish his schooling.