Use of solar power in Assam’s tea gardens

For centuries, Assam’s tea gardens have been synonymous with lush greenery, rolling plantations, and the rich aroma of freshly plucked tea leaves. The industry has been the backbone of the state’s economy, employing millions and contributing significantly to India’s tea exports. However, despite its prominence, Assam’s tea industry has long grappled with one persistent challenge of high energy costs.

Tea processing is an energy-intensive activity, with factories operating at full capacity from April to November and scaling down from December to March. The fluctuating power demand results in increased operational costs, as estates must rely heavily on conventional electricity sources. To mitigate these challenges, several tea estates have started exploring renewable energy solutions, with solar power emerging as the most promising alternative.

The Assam government’s recently notified ‘Assam Integrated Clean Energy Policy’ marks a transformative step in this direction. This policy, welcomed by the tea industry, aims to promote renewable energy adoption and seamless integration into the state’s power grid. It provides incentives for industries like tea, coffee, and rubber, which procure electricity from the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), paving the way for a sustainable future.

The introduction of energy banking under this policy is a major breakthrough. Until now, tea estates producing solar power during the off-season faced significant energy wastage due to the lack of provisions for carrying forward surplus power.

The new policy allows for annual energy banking, ensuring that excess solar energy generated during the idle months can be stored and used when demand surges. This will significantly reduce electricity costs for tea producers and enhance operational efficiency.

Industry experts believe that integrating solar power into tea factories will address the long-standing issue of power costs, which constitute a major expense for tea estates. “Power costs are a major concern for tea gardens, and some estates have already taken to solar energy to mitigate a part of these costs,” noted Dipanjol Deka, the secretary of the Indian Tea Association.

Bidyananda Barkakoty, the advisor to NETA, expressed optimism about the policy’s potential. “We are extremely happy with this new policy. The tea industry can reap significant benefits from it. We are grateful to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for specifically including the tea sector in this policy,” he said.

A Step Toward a Greener Future

The policy sets a cap of 1000 kilowatts for grid-connected rooftop solar power plants at a single location for tea, coffee, and rubber industries. Furthermore, the provisions align with upcoming Green Open Access Regulations to be formulated by the Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission. This ensures a structured framework for integrating solar energy within the state’s industrial ecosystem.

The new policy is not just about reducing costs; it is also about sustainability. By transitioning to solar energy, Assam’s tea gardens will contribute to India’s broader commitment to sustainable development and climate action.

As Barkakoty pointed out, “The days are not far when all tea factories in Assam will be completely powered by solar energy.”

With this shift, Assam’s tea estates stand at the cusp of an energy revolution. The move toward solar-powered tea production could serve as a model for other tea-producing states, ensuring that the future of India’s tea industry is not just fragrant but also environmentally responsible.