Rider to the world

She is brave, tough, and energetic—one can describe Meenakshi Das, an Assamese bike rider, like this when she listens to her stories from an adventurous journey across 64 countries alone. The 41-year-old mother of a high school-going daughter went with the mission to create a world record, and Meenakshi has done it. She now becomes the first solo two-wheeler rider to travel over all these countries almost within a year. Carrying the national flag and Asomiya Gamocha with her, the fitness trainer by profession roamed around various Asian, Arabian and European localities, canvassing her mission to empower women through adventure sports and tourism.

Addressing a small gathering in Guwahati recently, the passionate biker revealed a number of emotional stories involving unknown individuals who supported her during the expedition, revealing the everlasting humanity. Meenakshi observed that many people on the globe, while chasing their materialistic dreams, were left in loneliness. She could encounter many personalities and had a feeling of deep pain among them. Naively, she emerged as somebody’s daughter, sister, friend and a ray of hope for the women, aspiring freedom from diktats imposed by the society and authorities. She strongly believes that humanity is still alive.

Meenakshi fondly remembered the support extended by Indian diplomats, non-resident Indians (Assamese), and many foreign nationals irrespective of their nationalities and religious faiths. In reality, she completed her mission with no official sponsorship from the government, but the patronage extended by kindhearted individuals during her 371 days of rigorous venture. Some countries she could not enter due to visa problems and internal conflicts that surfaced there, but Meenakshi wants to make it happen. She even nurtures the dream of riding the entire American continent, adding she wants to travel wherever there is a landmass.

Her landmark journey started from her home city of Guwahati on 17 December 2023, riding a 400 cc motorcycle with no modification to her bike, and she covered Nepal before arriving in Mumbai, from where she flew to Dubai to march forward with the mission. Till her solo return journey culminated on 22 December 2024, Meenakshi covered around 68,000 kilometres. It was a poignant moment when she arrived back to her tiny family with a supportive husband taking care of their 14-year-old daughter and an ailing mother.

As a precaution, I avoided riding in night hours and usually travelled 10 hours a day, covering nearly 500 km. She took a proper diet and started the day with a warm-up in the morning hours to keep her fit. Even faced with physical problems because of her age, Meenakshi did not bow down, and hence she could overcome many other problems like extreme weather (rain, snow, sandstorms), mechanical problems in her bike, and even a road accident in Armenia on the way to Georgia. Her cell phone was not augmented with any translation app, and sometimes she had to manage body language with admirers (who could not understand English or Hindi/Assamese).

Meenakshi faced visa problems due to political turmoil and restricted guidelines in Ukraine, Belarus, Syria, Lebanon, Oman, Iraq, Tibet and Myanmar. But she managed to enter and explore the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iran, Turkey, Greece, Bulgaria, Serbia, Croatia, Italy, Netherlands, France, England, Norway, Portugal, Kazakhstan, Russia, China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, etc.

Recently Meenakshi was felicitated by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha’s Kharghuli Shakha of Guwahati Mahanagar at a small function, where she divulged about her meeting with Hindu Swayamsevaks in London, who extended help during her stay in the UK. She was also supported by the RSS volunteers in Maharashtra. Meenakshi visited Nagpur and stayed in a hostel, specially run for the girls of northeast India, where she came to know about various welfare activities of the RSS. Admitting that she had little idea about the socio-cultural organisation promoting Hindu nationalism in India and influencing millions of Indians living inside and outside the country, she now possesses a high regard for RSS Karyakartas.

Meenakshi used to document her tedious journey through video blogs, which are appreciated by hundreds of thousands of viewers around the world. She opined that a biking culture had grown in India lately, which should be welcomed. But at the same time, she warned that the making of stunts and racing by the youngsters on the busy roads cannot be appreciated, as their actions may distract as well as annoy others. She proposed specially designed tracks for that kind of biking activity. Soon to be included in the Limca Book of Records, an annual reference book documenting world records created by the Indians, rejuvenated Meenakshi also aims to insert her name in the Guinness World Records as a solo rider travelling in the highest number of countries in the coming days.

The writer is a Guwahati-based special representative of The Statesman