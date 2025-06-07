Bridging a gap: The railway link to Kashmir is on from today

Sharp biting cold winds whip you as you stand on the deck of the world’s tallest railway bridge spanning the blue green waters of Chenab, that course through the gorge, like adrenalin in your veins. Flanked by high mountain peaks, the Chenab Bridge stands 359 meters above mean sea level, dwarfing the Eiffel Tower by 35 meters, and the Qutub Minar five times over! With its head in the clouds and feet firmly anchored in football field size foundations, it is built to withstand wind speeds up to 266 kilometres per hour. Equipped with state of the art monitors and maintenance machinery, the Chenab Bridge will ensure an all season, seamless rail connectivity to Kashmir through the Udhampur – Srinagar – Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL)

As the country awaits the first commercial run of the newest Vande Bharat train between Katra and Srinagar, over parts of this 227 km rail link, the journey promises to be more than just a passage. The route traverses some of the most picturesque and challenging geographies in the world. Recognised as a highly complex construction project, the USBRL comes at an estimated cost of ₹37,000 crore, with ballast-less tracks laid over bridges and tunnels, spanning deep gorges and piercing the heart of mighty mountains. More than ninety percent of the route is traversed over 943 bridges and 36 main tunnels, including India’s longest railway tunnel, the T-50, stretching for more than 12.7 kilometres.

Advertisement

On the Katra – Banihal section of USBRL, lies the Anji Khad Bridge, the country’s first cable-stayed rail bridge. The 725 meter long bridge, built with the support of 96 cables, stands 336 meters above mean sea level, and is a masterclass in design and engineering.

Advertisement

Beyond the engineering marvel, the rail link also promises to boost tourism, trade, and all weather connectivity in the region, potentially transforming the socio-economic landscape of Jammu and Kashmir.

The project is home to several railway stations that are key to the progress, security, and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir. Qazigund, known as the ‘gateway to the Kashmir Valley,’ serves as a vital connection between South Kashmir and the rest of the region. Stations like Pampore, Srinagar, Sopore, and Anantnag are central to the valley’s economic activity, serving as major business hubs. Additionally, the significance of Reasi and Katra stations lies in their proximity to the renowned Mata Vaishno Devi temple, making them crucial for both spiritual and economic growth.

The state-of-the-art Vande Bharat Express has been tailored to specifically operate in the region’s challenging winter conditions with a view to ensuring reliability, safety and comfort. Apart from its modern amenities, the Kashmir version of Vande Bharat is equipped with climate-specific adaptations to provide world-class travel experience. Its Advanced Heating Systems promise smooth operations even in sub-zero temperatures. The Driver’s front lookout glass has also been embedded with heating elements for defrosting, ensuring clear visibility even in harsh winter conditions.

Pir Panjal, the sentinel of Kashmir valley, awaits the reassuring rhythm of train wheels chugging through the Banihal Tunnel, bringing alive in their wake, our long cherished dream of seamless connectivity. From ‘Kashmir to Kanyakumari’, India has always been one. The newest rail link only deepens that centuries old connection, with the added promise of making Kashmir accessible to all!

The writer is an ex CRB and CEO, Railway Board