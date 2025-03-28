Silent warriors of change

Society has rarely acknowledged women for their contributions. Most of them were neither celebrated nor recognised for their sacrifices. The Statesman, bidding a bye to Women’s History Month, hereby platforms the voices of women who felt that experiences and struggles, which are often overlooked due to their gender, can be enlightening.

The miracle of creation

In a recent exhibition at the Bridging Culture and Arts Foundation (BCAF), Italian artist Simona Frillici presented her Vibrations series, defining her perspective as a woman and her arduous effort to bridge artistic and cultural gaps between Italy and India.

Simona said, “We females have the ability to create, be it art, nature or life. Some artists say, “Children take energy from your work”. I do not agree. Perhaps it is a social construct that women have to have children; instead, it should be a choice. The wealth of our experiences allows us to explore a depth the male cannot experience.”

“My experiences as a woman and mother profoundly influenced both my life and my artistic expression. The depth of my experiences led to a habit of deeper exploration, which naturally translated into my artwork. I delve into the emotions of the people I portray. I capture fleeting human reflections on mirror-like surfaces, evoking an ephemeral humanity composed of shadows and figures dissolving into the ether. My work is a testament to the richness of women’s experiences and the creative force that arises from struggles they face.”

Deeper depths in analysing

Dr Paromita Mitra Bhaumik, the visiting consultant psychologist of Sri Aurobindo Seva Kendra (EEDF) and the HOD of psychology, George Group of Colleges, explains what women patients of mental health go through while concerning the city’s imbalance in maintaining equality.

“Psychology is a women-dominated field, mostly because for women, the empathy and caregiving part comes very naturally due to hormonal levels. Men are also empathetic, but for them, empathy needs to be developed. With depression on the rise in the city, women are juggling between work and non-work areas of life. The improvement for equality and equity is still lagging,” said Dr Bhaumik.

“I have encountered cases where women have left their marriages due to physical abuse, where the husband justified his anger after beating up the wife as a normal part of any romantic relationship. We also had cases of infidelity. Women involved there were able to move forward as we worked on their self-esteem. Many women, although they are financially independent, do not have the conviction to make it out on their own. The challenge of mental health is many women still feel that they need a man to live a respectful life where they will be provided for, a notion they view negatively.”

Competence is the key

Dr Susmita Roy Chowdhury, the director of the pulmonology department, Fortis Hospital, Kolkata, said, “When I was a junior doctor, people often mistook me for a nurse or sister, solely because I was a woman. Somehow, it’s challenging for commoners in most of India to envision a female doctor. Also, people questioned my decision to specialise in pulmonology rather than gynecology. This is a reflection of the social stigma that gynecology can only be understood well by women, not by men.”

“Yes, gender problems do exist in every corner of society, but one who is competent will always overcome challenges and still stand unique in the crowd. I always teach my female juniors to know their job and to be assertive, not to put up with any nonsense if anyone treats them badly. I don’t discriminate between female or male colleagues, there are either good ones or ones that have to be pulled up.”