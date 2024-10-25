Rob Kingsley enthrals audiences in Kolkata

A tribute show titled “A Vision Of Elvis On Tour” featuring a live performance by the UK’s top Elvis Presley tribute-artist, Rob Kingsley, was organised in Kolkata on 20 October. Kingsley was supported by a host of extremely talented musicians — Mathew on piano, Cristiano on guitar, Benjamin on drums, Ashley on bass and Ikericia as co-vocalist.

Kingsley’s robust performance took the audiences on an extraordinary audio-visual journey, celebrating the timeless music and charisma of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Elvis Presley. The show included a few of Elvis’s most famous hits, such as Suspicious Minds, GI Blues, Blue Suede Shoes and American Trilogy.

He said, “The passion and energy of Indian audiences are legendary and we are so happy to perform in such a vibrant city as Kolkata. Every time I stepped on stage, I strived to capture the magic of Elvis’ live performances, and we had such a great audience in attendance here.”

The show marked the band’s debut in India, with performances also taking place in Goa and Chennai. The group left the Kolkata audience captivated, delivering an unforgettable evening filled with energy and Elvis Presley’s timeless music.

Rob Kingsley is recognised as one of the best Elvis tribute-artists in the world. Known for his ability to capture Elvis’ voice, movements and charisma, Rob has performed in famous venues like Wembley Stadium and Hyde Park. His performance has won him the title of No 1 Elvis Presley Tribute Artist at the National Music Tribute Awards, and his show is endorsed by Elvis Presley Enterprises.

The show was organised by E 365 India Private Limited.