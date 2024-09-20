‘Monkeypox is typically self-limiting’

What is Monkeypox (M pox)?

M pox is a viral disease primarily found in monkeys and other wild animals, though it can occasionally spread to humans. Human transmission typically occurs accidentally, usually through direct contact with an infected animal. The disease is caused by the monkeypox virus, which is part of the same family of viruses as smallpox, but generally results in a milder infection.

Geographical Spread

Historically, M pox was largely confined to the Congo Basin in Central Africa, where it was considered an endemic disease. In recent years, however, the infection has spread to neighboring countries outside of this central region. This year, there have been several reported cases in countries outside Africa, mainly linked to travelers returning from regions with known cases of M pox. Alarmingly, India has reported one suspected case, signaling the potential for a global spread.

WHO Classification

In light of the increasing number of cases worldwide and the potential for broader transmission, the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared M pox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). This classification underscores the need for heightened vigilance, coordinated international response efforts and greater public awareness.

Mode of Transmission

M pox is primarily transmitted between humans through close personal contact. Direct contact with an infected person or exposure to their body fluids—such as blood, saliva, or respiratory droplets—is the most common route of transmission. An infected individual remains contagious until all lesions have healed completely and a fresh layer of skin has formed. Epidemiological data suggest that men who have sex with men (MSM) have reported higher rates of transmission, which may be linked to close physical contact.

Prevention and Precautions

To prevent the spread of the virus, infected individuals should be isolated from others as soon as possible. Safe sexual behaviors, including the use of protection, are strongly recommended to reduce the risk of transmission. Travel to areas where M pox is highly prevalent should be avoided unless absolutely necessary. For those who must travel, it is crucial to avoid contact with wild animals, including their carcasses. Personal protective measures, such as wearing N95 masks, using gloves and adhering to strict hand hygiene practices, including frequent hand washing and sanitizing, are also recommended.

Vaccination

Routine vaccination against M pox is not recommended for the general population at this time. Vaccination may be considered in specific cases, particularly for individuals living in high-prevalence areas or those at high risk of exposure, such as healthcare workers and laboratory personnel.

Reassurance

While M pox is a serious disease, it is considered less virulent than many other viral infections. It is typically self-limiting, meaning that it often resolves on its own without the need for intensive medical treatment. Mortality rates for M pox are relatively low, especially when patients receive proper medical care. Maintaining good personal hygiene practices, such as those developed during the Covid-19 pandemic, remains one of the best preventative measures. Staying informed, taking proper precautions, and seeking medical advice promptly can help manage and prevent the spread of M pox.

The writer is consultant physician, ILS Hospital, Salt Lake