‘Marketing strategy aligned with sensitive approach, human connection and financial support can help tourism destinations hit by natural disasters bounce back’

A marketing strategy that combines sensitivity, human connection and financial support can help tourism destinations affected by natural disasters recover, remarked foreign buyers who participated in the 12th edition of the four-day Kerala Travel Mart (KTM), held at Sagara and Samudrika Convention Centre on Willingdon Island, Kochi, Kerala.

Citing the recent devastating landslide in Wayanad, Sofia Calvin, a representative of Storied Travel, USA, emphasised the importance of moral and financial support for the affected areas. Calvin highlighted that by visiting and spending money at local hotels and businesses, travellers can play a key role in the region’s recovery. “You need a sensitive approach to help them rebuild, as tourism brings essential funds to the area,” she noted during her first visit to Asia’s largest tourism event, which draws stakeholders from across the globe.

Calvin’s company specialises in FIT (Free and Independent Traveller) and wellness travel, particularly in Kerala, where she finds a wealth of natural beauty and serenity. At KTM, she sought partners for Ayurveda retreats, seeing the event as a platform rich with opportunities and unique suppliers.

Advertisement

Hazel Tshosa, global sales & marketing director of Reeca Travel, Botswana, agreed that natural disasters don’t permanently harm a place’s tourism potential. “Media has a key role in allaying the fears of tourists and promotion of the place, besides keeping up with the progress of rehabilitation,” she said. Tshosa also emphasised the need for eco-sensitive tourism, sharing that Botswana follows a “low volume, high quality” model, which limits over-tourism to protect ecosystems.

Ralica Angelova, a tour operator from Hermes Holidays in Bulgaria, stressed the need for new promotional strategies to revive tourism in disaster-hit areas. She expressed her interest in visiting Wayanad during her next trip to Kerala and was keen to find products and programs for her country’s tourism market at KTM.

Elliot Hawthorn, a travel agent with Destinology in the UK, acknowledged some apprehension among tourists regarding Wayanad following the landslide but noted that natural disasters won’t deter visitors from returning to such attractive destinations. At KTM, he sought out luxury tours in Kerala that offer unique and exciting experiences.

Tourism potential for Kerala’s plantation sector

Experts at the Kerala Travel Mart expressed confidence that Kerala’s tourism industry could reach new heights if the potential of the state’s vast plantation region, covering 7,12,000 hectares, is fully harnessed. They believed that with government support for the diversification of the plantation sector, it could become a defining feature of Kerala tourism.

Currently, only five per cent of the state’s plantation land is approved for diversification, despite these areas being among the most scenic tourist spots with lush greenery. Jose Dominic, the founding president of the Kerala Travel Mart Society and head of CGH Earth, referred to the plantations as the “gold mine” of the hospitality industry. “If tourism promoters are permitted to invest in the plantation sector, the impact could be remarkable,” he said, adding that existing plantation buildings could be repurposed into accommodations and other tourism infrastructure.

KTM Society president Jose Pradeep highlighted that the plantation region holds immense potential for boosting tourism in Kerala’s verdant hill regions. Although some plantation owners already conduct tourism activities on a homestay model, there is scope for a unified system, especially through the Plantation Directorate established by the state government, he said. He also pointed out that heritage bungalows and scenic locations within plantations offer significant opportunities for the hospitality sector.

Tourism entrepreneur Suja Arun noted that opening up even 10 per cent of the plantation sector’s tourism potential would make a substantial difference. “Many tourism enterprises in this region currently operate under homestay licences. If the government adopts a more supportive stance, this sector could offer a wider variety of tourism products and services,” she said.

Local artisans shine with unique handicrafts and responsible tourism initiatives

Starfish and mussel shells from Beypore, embedded in scented translucent wax-gel decorative candles, along with clay craft wonders and yarn-based handicrafts showcasing the unique rural artisanship of the local community, were among the star attractions at Kerala Travel Mart.

Products from community units registered with the Responsible Tourism (RT) Mission Society, which engage local residents in tourism activities and provide them with livelihoods, were widely appreciated by both international and domestic buyers.

The ‘Candle Queen’ group, formed in 2022 under the Beypore Responsible Tourism Mission by four women, has gained attention for its enchanting candle products, featuring starfish, mussels, clams, dried flower petals, and grains of sand from Beypore.

“Starting this initiative and working with the RT Mission has greatly improved our lives and livelihoods,” said Mini, a member of Candle Queen. The group’s collection also includes Diwali-themed lamps infused with spices and flowers in various colours. Other members of the group include Sheeja, Aishwarya and Anju.

Vijuna, a native of Balussery, Kozhikode, and a new entrepreneur registered with the RT Mission, showcased “handicrafts full of Keralaness” made from yarns and dyes, sparking interest among visitors. Her RT unit, Craft Academy, exemplifies women’s empowerment through small-scale enterprises and introduces foreign delegates to Kerala’s traditional weaving techniques.

Sculptor PB Bidula demonstrates pottery

PB Bidula, a native of Elathur, Kozhikode, attracted attention with her clay crafts and sculptures. Having worked with clay for 24 years, Bidula has been part of the RT Mission since its inception. “This small business has high demand for ethnic products and generates enough income,” she said, noting that many orders come from architects, interior designers, and resorts. Her products are also sold through exhibitions.

Bidula highlighted that responsible tourism projects provide excellent opportunities for local residents, especially women, to capitalise on the potential of small enterprises.

Additionally, Kadalundi and Kumarakom panchayats, recognised for their outstanding implementation of RT Mission programmes, received National Tourism Awards for Best Rural Tourism Villages on World Tourism Day. Kadalundi won the Best Responsible Tourism Village Award, while Kumarakom secured the Best Agri Tourism Village Award.

Growing role of AI in shaping future travel experiences

As young tourists increasingly turn to artificial intelligence (AI), tourism sector stakeholders must adapt to the emerging technology to ensure business sustainability, was claimed at a seminar at the Kerala Travel Mart 2024.

Speakers at the session on the ‘Application of AI in the Tourism Industry’ emphasised that the new generation, which utilises cutting-edge technologies, holds the future of tourism. Tech-savvy teenagers prefer personalised and experiential tourism experiences, enhanced by language assistance and intelligent virtual assistants.

A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish, principal secretary of the industries and commerce department, highlighted that AI-driven tools such as season planning, event coordination and video analysis have built trust in modern technologies. He noted that younger generations are particularly familiar with these advancements.

“AR and VR technology can attract more viewers to historical monuments and cultural centres. People of all ages can also enjoy activities like trekking and underwater exploration through these technologies,” he said.

While acknowledging that AI poses challenges in preventing fraud, Hanish pointed out that it can help the tourism industry minimise revenue loss through more efficient inventory and revenue management. He stressed the need for Kerala to significantly increase the number of smart tourism destinations.

Shamindra Basu, Gen AI consulting partner at IBM, stated that the adoption of AI by consumers in the tourism sector is inevitable, regardless of industry preferences. According to Basu, AI will not eliminate jobs but will replace those less competent in the technology with more proficient individuals. He revealed that AI usage in India is twice the global average, and the country ranks second in the world for AI tool adoption.

Basu emphasised the critical role of accurate data analysis in harnessing AI’s potential for the tourism industry. “We must analyse every shift in tourist behaviour using AI, but obtaining reliable data remains a key challenge,” he said, calling for more discussions within the industry to address this need. He also stressed the importance of enhancing employee skills, reducing training time, and spreading AI knowledge to boost productivity.

The session was moderated by Anish Kumar P.K., CEO of Travel Planners. KTM president Jose Pradeep, seminar committee chairman Riaz Ahmed, and vice-chairperson Nirmala Lilly were also in attendance.

Kerala Travel Mart 2024 boosts post-Covid tourism revival with record international participation

Kerala Travel Mart plays a significant role in further propelling the state’s tourism sector, particularly as it shows strong signs of a swift recovery in the post-Covid period, said tourism and public works minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 12th edition of KTM, held at the Sagara and Samudrika Convention Center on Willingdon Island, Kochi, the minister highlighted Kerala’s record-breaking domestic tourist arrivals over the past two years. He noted that KTM will add further momentum to this growth. He also praised Kerala Tourism’s recently launched campaign video, Ente Keralam Ennum Sundaram (My Kerala, Forever Beautiful), which showcases the state’s diverse landscapes and has garnered widespread enthusiasm from global travel enthusiasts. “This campaign will draw more tourists during the current season, and the new edition of KTM will serve as a key driver for accelerating the growth of Kerala’s tourism,” he said.

With a total of 2,893 buyers attending KTM (featuring 347 stalls), including 2,035 domestic and 804 foreign participants from 76 countries, this year’s edition saw the highest buyer engagement in the event’s history. The minister emphasised that KTM offers an ideal platform for sellers to display their products, contributing to increased tourist arrivals and bookings in the state.