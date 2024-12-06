Kerala sets sights on becoming deep tech capital, launches emerging technology hub at Huddle Global 2024

The sixth edition of Huddle Global held from 28-30 November this year, at Kovalam, Trivandrum, Kerala, brought together industry leaders, innovators and funding agencies from around the globe, spotlighting Kerala’s commitment to innovation and sustainability. Kerala Startup Mission, the Kerala government’s nodal agency for entrepreneurship development, spearheaded the event, reinforcing the state’s role as a hub for clean energy and technological innovation.

State needs to streamline regulatory compliances: MP Shashi Tharoor

Kerala’s startup ecosystem has become a glittering jewel in the crown of India’s fast-growing startup terrain by demonstrating its prowess in innovation, inventiveness, sustainability and inclusiveness, said MP Shashi Tharoor at Huddle Global 2024, held at Kovalam, Trivandrum, Kerala, in his address titled “The elephant that is becoming a tiger: India’s Startup Ecosystem and tech entrepreneurship”, a reference to his book The Elephant, the Tiger & the Cellphone.

Praising the achievements of Kerala’s startup ecosystem, Tharoor said the state needs to further streamline regulatory compliances and procedures to enable the aspirational entrepreneurs to start enterprises, attract capital and grow faster. “We need to simplify and streamline regulatory compliances and procedures by dismantling the oppressive red-tape,” he observed.

MP Tharoor, tracing the evolution of the Indian startup ecosystem, remarked that this was the time to think about making a single imaginative leap to add greater momentum to what has been achieved. In its onward journey, it is important for the Indian startup ecosystem to see that the surge in economic aspirations of young innovators and entrepreneurs is nurtured in a sustainable and inclusive fashion.

The elephant is becoming a tiger as startups symbolise industriousness, innovation and inventiveness, playing a vital role in the remarkable transformation of the country. When it comes to Kerala’s startup ecosystem, there are a lot of reasons to be bullish about, considering its vibrancy and resonance with venture capital providers, across the verticals. The startups in Kerala have also been successful in translating ideas into solutions that address everyday problems, MP Tharoor commented, adding, while coming out with novel and ingenious solutions, the startups have also shown that everything is reusable and re-imaginable.

The surge of entrepreneurial culture also helped turn India from a country of job-seekers to a job creating economy, though it is a paradox that increasing unemployment has sharpened the youth’s entrepreneurial spirit, he noted.

‘Kerala positioned to lead India in clean energy and net zero goals’

Experts at Huddle Global 2024 emphasised the state’s potential to set a national benchmark in clean energy adoption and achieving net-zero emissions. The three-day event, organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) in Kovalam, featured discussions on green hydrogen, graphene and renewable energy technologies. Referencing the Kerala State Budget 2022-23, the speakers noted Kerala’s ambitious goal of becoming a net-carbon-neutral state by 2050.

In a session titled “Green Hydrogen: Fuelling the Future with Clean Energy in the AI Era”, K Premkumar, scientist at ANERT, revealed that Kerala is finalising a ‘green hydrogen policy’ aimed at making the state a hub for green hydrogen production and usage. “The draft policy envisions reducing hydrogen costs to Rs 200 per kg by 2030,” he said. He noted hydrogen’s importance as a carbon-free energy carrier, particularly in sectors like transport, refineries and steel, while highlighting that current hydrogen use in Kerala relies on natural gas conversion. Premkumar also shared updates on national initiatives, such as the National Green Hydrogen Mission’s Rs 19,000-crore programmes and Kerala’s proposal for a hydrogen valley innovation cluster stretching from Kochi to Thiruvananthapuram, which is pending approval.

PV Unnikrishnan, member secretary of the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC), addressed energy efficiency in high-rise buildings. “These structures account for 20 per cent of energy consumption, averaging 1.5 MkWh annually. By incorporating energy-efficient designs, this can be reduced by 30 per cent,” he said.

Alex James, dean of external linkage and projects at the digital university of Kerala, spoke about graphene’s transformative potential. “Graphene can enhance the properties of materials like composites, semiconductors and polymers,” he said, highlighting applications across industries, including aerospace and automotive sectors.

Raju M, from saath.care, discussed the Kerala Genome Data Centre (KGDC), a project aimed at building a high-capacity database for genomic data storage and analysis. He emphasised the growing value of genomic databases, referencing the UK Biobank’s $11 billion valuation as an example.

Innovative medical startups showcased at KSUM

Amal Shehu, founder and CEO, VitalView AI, talked about the usage of artificial intelligence in dentistry. “At VitalView AI, we go beyond basic diagnostics to deliver precise, AI-driven insights. Our advanced technology helps you visualise intricate dental structures, including root canals and tooth anomalies, with exceptional clarity. With our AI, you can significantly reduce the time spent on manual analysis, enabling faster decision-making without compromising accuracy,” he shared with The Statesman.

Binu Augustin of Heka Medicals India talked about the HekaNeo Bubble CPAP/NCPAP system with HFNC. “The device is for premature neonates and infants weighing up to 10 kilogrammes. Its quiet operation fosters a more calming and healing environment for patients. The Bubble CPAP utilises a unique method that eliminates the need for compressed air,” he told The Statesman.

Empowering women entrepreneurs in Kerala’s startup ecosystem

KSUM highlighted Kerala’s startup ecosystem with 300 women entrepreneurs participating. Talking to The Statesman, Anoop Ambika, chief executive officer, KSUM, said, “Kerala is making strides in promoting inclusivity by addressing the unique challenges faced by women entrepreneurs, especially in rural areas. The state’s ‘Work Near Home’ initiative aims to create workplace hubs closer to women’s homes, allowing them to balance professional ambitions with societal pressures. Despite having over 6,100 registered startups, only 300 are women-owned, a statistic the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) aims to improve to 25 per cent by fostering mixed environments and running targeted women-centric cohorts. While Kerala’s startup ecosystem is flourishing, challenges persist, particularly in translating research into industry-ready solutions and overcoming societal barriers for women.”

Women entrepreneurs also took the spotlight at Huddle Global 2024 as five finalists of the ‘ElevateHER’ programme showcased their innovative ideas and business strategies in a high-impact ‘Open Pitch’ session. Finalists included Kuhu Krishna (WrdHrd Technologies), Juliana Biju (ReWago), Krishna Karappath (Suee), Priya Deepak (Kitch Natural Cookware) and Chandana S (BreadCrumbs AI). The startups presented diverse solutions ranging from Noicely.ai by WrdHrd, offering multilingual live transcription, to Suee’s sustainable handloom products. BreadCrumbs AI demonstrated smart meal planning tools, ReWago highlighted its vision as India’s first re-ecommerce platform for sustainable shopping, and Kitch Natural Cookware stressed its mission to support artisans through authentic cookware.

Forest Post, a startup founded by ecologist Manju Vasudevan and incubated under UNDP in 2021, is missioned to empower tribal communities through sustainable livelihoods. “We work with over 72 individuals belonging to 9 indigenous communities, mostly in central Kerala, on value-addition of locally abundant NTFPs. Forgotten NTFPs are incentivised, women have been engaged in upskilling training programmes and a range of products have been developed. More recently we have begun engaging with communities in Andamans, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu for procurement of wild resources as well as training on NTFP value addition,” Vasudevan shared with The Statesman.

The startup has leveraged market linkages via Kudumbashree and Vanasree to promote value-added products like thenmezhuku (honey wax), wild edibles, bamboo products and Kannadi Paaya, a signature bamboo weave of the Muthuva tribe, recently awarded the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. Vasudevan highlighted the startup’s impact, noting it has improved incomes by 40 per cent for 80 women from nine villages across Chimmony, Sholayar and Vazhachal in Thrissur. “We have revived traditional products like bamboo rice and crafts, ensuring dignified livelihoods for tribal communities,” she said.

Priyanka Gill, venture partner at Kalaari Capital and group co-founder of Glamm Group, emphasised the transformative potential of Femtech in her address. Speaking on “A Future by Women, for Women: Creating Inclusive Growth through Empowerment and Innovation”, Gill highlighted the gender bias in technology, noting, “We live in a world—and a tech landscape—designed by men, for men. Women’s traits and tastes are often overlooked.” She called for concerted efforts to create women-centric technology and foster female-led startups. Gill underscored the importance of incorporating female instincts in emerging technologies like AI and urged women in tech to develop solutions rooted in the female perspective. “There’s immense potential in Femtech that remains untapped. We need to encourage more women-centric technology and startups,” she said, adding that men must also actively address gender biases and inequalities in the workplace.

Kerala to emerge as leader in India’s bid to become the global deep-tech capital: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala has positioned itself as a frontrunner in India’s quest to become the deep-tech capital of the world, unveiling significant investment opportunities in the state’s emerging technology hub initiative, said Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the inauguration of Huddle Global 2024, the country’s flagship startup festival, organised by the Kerala Startup Mission.

The ETH initiative aims to establish a cutting-edge product development hub focusing on five high-growth sectors: food and agriculture, space technology, renewable energy, digital media and entertainment, and healthcare and life sciences. “Envisioned as a public-private partnership company, ETH will operate on a 3-acre campus in Technocity, Thiruvananthapuram, with an estimated investment of Rs 350 crore,” the CM said.

Reflecting on the state’s thriving startup ecosystem, CM Vijayan highlighted that Kerala now boasts over 6,100 startups, generating Rs 5,800 crore in investments and creating more than 62,000 jobs. Despite these achievements, he emphasised the need for early-stage capital and urged high net worth individuals to establish angel funds in every district.

Initiatives such as LEAP (Launch, Empower, Accelerate & Prosper) and innovation, entrepreneurship and development centers were lauded for fostering grassroots entrepreneurship, with plans to extend this model to educational and research institutions under the health and agricultural departments.

CM Vijayan also announced a plan to integrate technology and tourism, alongside a dedicated investment pitch session for startups at the upcoming Invest Kerala Global Summit. To address space constraints for tech firms, Kerala is adopting an innovative land pooling model and establishing work near home centers. With AI offering transformative potential, the state is exploring its applications to address societal challenges.

Kerala’s skilled workforce and industrial policy attract global giants: P Rajeeve

Kerala’s highly skilled workforce, combined with a progressive industrial policy, is attracting global companies to invest and expand in the state, said P Rajeeve, minister for law, industries and coir. Highlighting recent successes, he noted Kerala’s leadership in the medical devices industry, contributing 24 per cent of India’s total turnover, and outlined the innovative Campus Industrial Parks initiative, which integrates higher education institutions with industrial parks to provide students with practical work experience and salaries during their studies. Rajeeve also credited policy reforms and institutional support for Kerala’s rise to the top performer in ‘Ease of Doing Business,’ facilitating the launch of over 3 lakh enterprises under the ‘Year of Enterprises’ initiative.

Focusing on knowledge-driven industries, Kerala’s new industrial policy prioritises 22 sectors, including AI, blockchain, big data analytics and aerospace. “Our motto—‘nature, people, industry’—ensures a sustainable and people-centric industrial ecosystem,” Rajeeve added.

Principal secretary APM Mohammed Hanish detailed transformative projects, including the Kochi-Bangalore Industrial Corridor and Vizhinjam-Kollam-Punalur Growth Triangle, expected to generate Rs 3 lakh crore in investments in three years and 15 lakh jobs, underlining the state’s industrial vision.