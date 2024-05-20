Is it advised to switch on video during virtual calls with multiple people?

Since the Covid crisis hit the globe, the concept of video calling has become a regular habit for most companies. Not only for work-related purposes, but video calling is helpful for academic purposes as well. But video calls are not simply restricted to using video as a mode of communication; they also allow the users to turn off their video and use the audio-only mode.

However, a question that arises is: Is it necessary to keep the video on during these virtual calls? If not, then in what situation? Is it advisable to keep everyone’s videos switched on during video conferencing?

It is very important to consider the context of the meeting, its agenda, and the required participation of the users during the video call.

Advertisement

During stand-up meetings, usually the team keeps the video on throughout the meeting but keeps their mic muted. This is done to show their dire presence at the meeting. At the same time, internal staff meetings, where the entire company is present, should always require the team to use a video feed in order to make everyone feel more connected. But if you are checking in for a few minutes with colleagues, video may not be needed. Further, if a team member presents an important company announcement, then the attendees can also mute and turn off their video to prevent disturbing the flow of the speaker. In cases where you need to understand the adoptability of the listeners over any topic, video calls are a huge improvement over audio-only calls. You get to see the faces of the people you’re talking to, and there are lots of cues that we react to when we’re face-to-face.

The video display for tools usually has a number of different ways you can set up the screen. They are very helpful when you are presenting.

Things to remember during video call

When you are in video mode during the call or when multiple people are involved, you need to follow some tips.

Positioning the camera: The webcams for most monitors and laptops are nicely positioned on top of the screen, so if you are looking at the screen, you’re looking directly at the camera.

Avoid bright lights behind you: If you have a bright light behind you, your face will be a black blob. Similarly, if you have a window behind you, you’ll probably need to close the curtains if it’s daylight.

Movement in the frame: Always ignore movement in the frame. Movement in your video frame will draw everyone’s attention, which leaves a negative impact.