The Karnataka government in an attempt to reach out to the children who are not able to take online classes and do not have access to television is contemplating turning Gram Panchayat libraries into digital classrooms.

Education Minister S.Suresh Kumar had already held meetings with educational experts and advisor to the government of Karnataka on academics Prof. Dore Swamy and Prashanth Prakash, who is advisor to the Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in this regard for faster implementation of the project.

“It has become imperative for the government to reach out to the children through digital formats such as online classes in a new environment after Covid Crisis. Hence, necessary action will be taken to provide education to the left out children using libraries of Gram Panchayats in the state,” said Minister Suresh Kumar.

It is being planned to utilise 5,766 Gram Panchayat libraries across the state by installing devices for educational purposes. Those children who cannot afford to have mobiles or television to attend classes could be included by this measure. Talks are on with the Rural Development and Panchayath Raj department officers, Minister Suresh Kumar explained.

It came to light in a survey conducted by the Department of Public Instruction that as many as 31 lakh students out of 93 lakh students studying SSLC do not have a smartphone. The survey also revealed that there was no television or radio in the houses of 8 lakh children.