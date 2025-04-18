Into the abyss of oblivion : ‘14th April’

We have just passed the 14th of April. Even if the rest of India has forgotten the significance of this day, how could we Bengalis possibly forget? Nowhere did I see any post, any discussion, or even two lines written about this day in today’s powerful social media, electronic channels, or printed media. Why? This day marks a glorious chapter in India’s independence history. In fact, not just Indian history — two Bengalis shook the very foundations of the British Empire, upon which once “the sun never set”, with their immense intelligence and armed nationalist activities. On 14 April 1944, at Moyrang in Manipur, the armed wing of the Indian Independence League — the ‘Indian National Army’ or ‘Azad Hind Fauj’ — engaged in battle against the British. On the 14th and 15th of April, nearly 43,000 infantry soldiers displayed unparalleled bravery against the heavily armed British forces. Though they were not fewer in number, the valiant and disciplined soldiers lost due to lack of logistics transportation, modern weaponry, difficult terrain and relentless rainfall. But these brave sons of Mother India sowed the seed in the hearts of freedom-loving people that ‘we too can do it.’

The main mantras of these fearless soldiers were ‘unity’, ‘faith’ and ‘sacrifice’. For a country’s independence, unity is essential. No war can be won without unity. There are countless examples in history. The greatest proof is the war where our independence was extinguished — when Siraj ud-Daulah, despite having a massive army, was defeated by a handful of British soldiers, allowing the British flag to be hoisted on Indian soil. Next comes ‘faith’. It is faith that keeps a person alive. When that faith is lost, examples of its consequences are found everywhere around us today. Finally, ‘sacrifice’. These soldiers were true sons of Mother India. Initially, fighting for the British or Allied forces in Malaya and Singapore due to livelihood needs, they were captured by the Japanese. Then, they were ready to sacrifice their lives by fighting against those same British forces. Thousands of people stood united under the flag of Azad Hind. Their slogan was ‘Kadam Kadam Badhaaye Ja’. Empowered by that slogan and by unity, faith, and sacrifice, they called out ‘Chalo Dilhi’ (March to Delhi). Their strengths in this war were patriotism, deep love for the motherland and guerrilla warfare tactics.

The official head of this first and last declared war of India’s independence movement was Subhas Chandra Bose. The commanders included Major General Mohammad Zaman Kiani, Shah Nawaz Khan, Colonel Prem Sahgal, Shaukat Malik, Saikat Mondal and others. The people of Manipur got the first taste of freedom. The main architect behind the formation of the ‘Azad Hind Fauj’ and this war of liberation from foreign rule was another Bengali son: Rash Behari Bose.

Named after Lord Krishna, he was destined to be supremely capable in all matters and to become immortal in history. And indeed, he proved this through his relentless fight against injustice. This son of Bengal, pioneer of the freedom movement, and founder of the Azad Hind Army, Rash Behari Bose, was born in Subaldaha, a village in today’s East Bardhaman district. His father was Binod Behari Bose, and his mother was Bhubaneswari Devi. When Bhubaneswari Devi’s life was in danger during pregnancy, Rash Behari’s grandfather Kali Charan Bose prayed at the Krishna temple in Subaldaha village for her safe delivery. His wish was fulfilled when, on 25 May 1886, Bhubaneswari Devi gave birth to a son. Kali Charan named his grandson Rash Behari, another name for Krishna.

Indeed, like Krishna, he fought relentlessly against injustice. For this, he even sought help from foreign nations. He had his primary education at the village school (now named Subaldaha Rash Behari Bose Primary School). He lived in Subaldaha for around fourteen years and sometimes returned there to hide from the British. He later studied at Morton School and Dupleix College in Chandannagar. Even during his time in the village, he dreamt of a free India and harboured intense hatred towards the British. He couldn’t accept how one nation could rule another sovereign people. Upon coming to Chandannagar, he became further involved in revolutionary activities.

In 1904 he left Bengal and went to Shimla along with his father to get in touch with CID officials to keep a vigil on their work. In the year 1910, Rasbehari Bose was appointed as Secretary of the Forest Bureau in Dehara Doon. Afterwards he was promoted to the post of Chief of the Forest. He wants to make an intelligence department to fight against the Great British Emperor George V. In 1911 he arranged to bomb the court of King George V at Delhi, but he rejected that plan as the bomb of Chandannagar was not up to the mark. From there, he actively participated in revolutionary activities across Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal and other places. One of the most significant moments of his life was the assassination attempt on the then Viceroy, Lord Hardinge. Following his plan and instruction, the young revolutionary Basanta Biswas threw a bomb at Hardinge in Delhi in 1912. His intention wasn’t limited to this act — it was to incite a nationwide armed revolution to overthrow British rule.

However, due to a traitor among his countrymen, the British learnt about this plan. Rash Behari, who had so far remained undetected, now came under British suspicion. In 1913, he returned to his birthplace, Subaldaha village, and dedicated himself to helping flood-affected people there. To avoid arrest by the British, he made a passport in the name of Raja Priyanath Tagore, a relative of Rabindranath Tagore. On 12th May 1915, he left Kolkata’s Kidderpore port on the Japanese ship Sanuki Maru and went to Japan.

Alone in a foreign land, he began dreaming of a free India. Thanks to his efforts, the Japanese government began supporting Indian nationalist freedom fighters. Thus began the second chapter of his life. On 28th and 29th March 1942, he convened a conference in Tokyo, where the decision to form the ‘Indian Independence League’ was made. Later that year, on 22 June, the second conference of the League was held in Bangkok, where a resolution was passed inviting Subhas Chandra Bose to join the League and accept its presidency.

As mentioned earlier, the Indian soldiers captured by Japan were invited to join the League and its armed wing, the Indian National Army. Thus, Rash Behari travelled across various regions in East Asia, working tirelessly for India’s independence. Due to the intervention of the Japanese military authorities, Mohan Singh was removed from the leadership of the INA, though the structure he had built remained in place. Later, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose took over as Supreme Commander, and the rest is history.

One interesting fact is that both ‘Boses’ got married abroad. Rash Behari married Toshiko Soma, the daughter of the Japanese family with whom he stayed. Netaji married while in Germany.

Regarding Rash Behari, Kalyan Chakraborty, head of the ‘Rash Behari Research Institute’ in Chandannagar and a researcher on Rash Behari, says, “For years, we have been requesting that Rash Behari Bose, the key architect of the Azad Hind Fauj and a brave son of Mother India, be awarded India’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna. He also said that in recognition of his contribution, Delhi’s Red Fort should be named after Rash Behari Bose. We must never forget him.” We also pay tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the Supreme Commander and head of India’s first independent government, and to the brave martyrs of Mother India who participated in that war. We remember their sacrifices with deep respect and humility. Shamikswapan Ghosh, editor of ‘Sukhabar Patrika’ and writer of ‘Aparajeya Rashbehari’, has spoken about this matter: it is our misfortune that Rasbehari Bose, the ‘Father of the Indian National Movement’, as declared by Subhas Chandra Basu at the inauguration of the Azad Hind Government, is not properly acknowledged in our school curriculum. The syllabus committee of the Govt of West Bengal and the Central Govt should look after this matter to encourage the student community.