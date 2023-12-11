Hillman Super Imp ~ Cruising through time, ditching modernity

A small British car, the Hillman Super Imp, one of its kind in India, is likely to be a headturner at The Statesman Vintage and Classic Car Rally scheduled to be held on 21 January, 2024.

A prized possession of Prasun Hazra, the vehicle is very popular on the vintage and classic car circuit. Car lovers often see this cute vehicle effortlessly beating its juniors on Kolkata roads.

The car belonged to Dr Prasanta Kumar Basu. He bought this car in England, and in 1965–66, the car completed the continent tour. On the smooth roads of Italy, France and Germany, the strength of the soundless engine of the vehicle could be felt.

When Dr Basu decided to come back to his city, he prepared a long list of things he would carry and the redundant items he would leave behind in England. Hillman Super Imp had topped the list, and accordingly, it was shipped to Kolkata.

Every precaution was taken to ensure that it could come to the city unharmed. Hillman Super Imp reached Kolkata in 1969, a time when the city was suffering from political turmoil because of the Left extremist movement. For nearly 20 years, Hillman Super Imp was a constant companion of Dr Basu.

He went to attend his morning and evening chamber in this little prince and attended house calls. The car became old, and after the advent of new cars, the vehicle lost its importance in the family.

Spares became difficult to get, and the car became obsolete. Initially, Dr Basu thought of selling the vehicle, but later changed his mind and decided to present it to Prasun, his niece’s husband. His niece, Sarmistha, had a pleasant experience with Hillman.

The rear seat was removed, and a swing was temporarily installed for her. She fondly recollects enjoying the swing while travelling in the vehicle. When Mr Hazra got the vehicle, it had been grounded.

He took the car to famous car collector and restorer Sanjay Ghosh. Ghosh’s garage at Mandeville Gardens was like a museum. One could find all great American, British and German cars waiting to come back to their lives with the magical touch of Ghosh.

His death has left a dent in the hearts of vintage and classic car lovers in the city and in India. The engine of the car was thoroughly overhauled. It took several months for the engine to start.

Once the engine started functioning, Ghosh was relieved and started repairing the body. All the dents were repaired, and the car was given a fresh coat of paint. The red colour made the car more attractive. Mr Hazra is proud of his prized possession.

“The engineering is such that even a person with six feet of height can travel in the vehicle comfortably. There is enough headroom and elbow room. For a tall person with a heavy waist, getting inside and com ing out of the vehicle is not a problem at all,” he maintained.

Mr Hazra regularly uses the vehicle. “It has not given me any trouble except once. I was on my way to Dakshineswar Temple (of which he is an important member) when suddenly the engine stopped. I was told by Dr Basu that the same thing had happened once in Switzerland. The engine started functioning, and since then it has never betrayed me.”

Looking at the Hillman Super Imp, one feels that he is a witness to so many historical events. Age has failed to dampen his spirit, and in 2024 he will come out of the Command Stadium to complete the driving course with power and elegance.