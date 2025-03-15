Embracing holi with a splash of vibrant fashion

For generations, Holi has been synonymous with white attire, a blank slate waiting to be splashed with the festival’s riotous hues. But as Indian fashion evolves, so does the way we celebrate.

With India’s textile industry employing over 4.5 crore workers, including 35.22 lakh handloom workers across the country and projected to reach $13.32 billion by 2029, the sector is at a crossroads—balancing heritage with sustainability, craftsmanship with innovation. Holi is now a playground for expressive fashion, where colours, textures, and conscious choices come together to create a modern interpretation of tradition.

Advertisement

Trending colours for holi 2025

Advertisement

Holi 2025 is ushering in a vibrant spectrum of colours apart from white. This year’s palette embraces serene pastels, earthy tones, and bold, saturated hues. Designers are leaning toward soft lavender kurtas, mustard yellow sarees, and rich emerald green ensembles.

Animal prints also make a statement, infusing a sense of bold sophistication into festive wear along with ‘cherry-coded’ fashion—deep cherry reds and other vibrant colours that are striking a balance between playfulness and bold expression.

Choosing the right fabrics

The selection of lightweight, breathable fabrics becomes imperative during Holi with linen, renowned for its texture and superior breathability, standing out as an optimal choice.

Other natural fibres such as organic cotton, hemp, and bamboo underscore a broader shift towards sustainable fashion. These materials are distinguished by their softness, durability, and moisture-wicking properties, ensuring both practicality and environmental responsibility.

Eco-friendly dyes and conscious choices

The World Bank has identified over 72 toxic chemicals originating exclusively from synthetic dyeing processes, underscoring the urgency for sustainable alternatives.

This Holi, designers and brands are championing eco-friendly dyes, natural fibres, and ethical production practices creating festive wear that is both beautiful and responsible. Ethical practices, including low-impact dyes, water-efficient processing, and fair labour, are becoming central.

Fusion of tradition and modernity

Holi 2025 is an embodiment of fashion’s evolving narrative, where tradition meets contemporary sensibilities. Clothes like handwoven kurtas and dupattas, paired with contemporary silhouettes or heritage weaves are propelling festive fashion forward while embracing both legacy and innovation.

The writer is Co-founder at ZYOD