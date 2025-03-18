Preity Zinta says Gene Goodenough ‘lucked out’ marrying an Indian woman

Preity Zinta sure knows how to celebrate in style! The Bollywood diva, who now balances life between Hollywood and Mumbai, gave fans a peek into her vibrant Holi celebrations, and it was a wholesome mix of colors, family love, and cultural bonding. (Also Read: Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough are giving us relationship goals)

Taking to Instagram, Preity Zinta shared a heartwarming video collage from the festivities, featuring her husband Gene Goodenough and their adorable twins, Gia and Jai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Drenched in organic colors, the family was all smiles as they danced, posed, and soaked in the festival of colors. The actress also flaunted a mehendi tattoo with the names of Gene, Gia, and Jai.

In her caption, Preity reflected on the joy of embracing different cultures. “Being a multi-cultural Indian American family, we make it a point to celebrate each other’s festivals and culture so the kids always know their roots on either side.” She also playfully mentioned how Gene “lucked out” by marrying an Indian woman, because, let’s be honest, Indian festivals are a non-stop party!

Preity and Gene tied the knot in 2016, and in 2021, they welcomed their twins via surrogacy. While she has been enjoying motherhood away from the limelight, Bollywood fans have been eagerly waiting for her return. Well, the wait is almost over!

Preity is all ready to make her Bollywood comeback with ‘Lahore 1947’, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The period drama boasts a stellar cast, including Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol. This marks Preity’s first major film role since ‘Bhaiaji Superhit’ (2018), where she also starred alongside Sunny Deol. She briefly appeared in an episode of the ABC series ‘Fresh Off The Boat’, but ‘Lahore 1947’ signals her full-fledged return to the big screen.