How India’s youth is painting the town

As spring arrives, so does the joyous chaos of Holi—a festival that turns streets into canvases of vibrant colours and merriment. For students, from school children to college-goers, Holi is more than just a mere holiday. It’s a celebration of tradition wrapped in fun, friendships, and festivity. But this year, young revellers are adding a fresh twist—celebrating more sustainably and socially than ever before.

Holi in schools: A playful yet thoughtful celebration

For children, Holi is a time of pure, unfiltered joy. It’s the one day when rules blur, and laughter fills every corner of the neighbourhood.

This year schools are steering this celebration toward an eco-conscious approach. Many are introducing students to organic colour-making workshops, and storytelling sessions on the festival’s history, and origin. Parents and teachers are also promoting water conservation, ensuring that the fun doesn’t come at the cost of the environment.

Holi in college: Music, colours, and sustainability

For college students, Holi is more than just a festival—it’s an experience of a lifetime. It’s a day filled with playful chaos, where strangers become friends over splashes of gulal, as Bollywood Holi-themed music blends seamlessly with laughter. But this year’s celebrations are embracing both sustainability and inclusivity.

Many students are choosing natural colours, cutting down on water wastage, and swapping chemical-filled balloons for safer, biodegradable alternatives. Across campuses, silent Holi—where students groove to music through wireless headphones—is gaining popularity, allowing revellers to enjoy without disrupting communities.

Beyond the colours, many youth-led groups are using Holi as an opportunity to give back to society. Charity-driven celebrations, where students donate clothes and sweets to underprivileged children, are becoming an integral part of the festivities.

Bengali Basanta Utsav: A celebration of poetry and colour

In Bengal, Holi carries an extra layer of cultural richness with ‘Basanta Utsav’, the festival of spring. Students in Santiniketan and across West Bengal welcome the season with music, dance, and poetry, dressed in striking shades of yellow and saffron. Unlike the frenzied colour fights seen elsewhere, ‘Basanta Utsav’ embraces a more graceful, artistic approach, where colours are smeared gently in celebration of joy and unity.

What’s on the agenda for students this Holi?

While traditional Holi plans never fade, this year’s celebrations come with a few exciting updates. Many college students are opting for Holi getaways, heading to countryside retreats or riverside resorts for vibrant celebrations.

For school children, community Holi events in housing complexes are making a comeback, with funfairs featuring organic colour stations, themed games, and festive sweets like ‘gujiya’, ‘rajbhog’ and ‘malpoa’. Meanwhile, the social media-savvy youth are preparing for the ultimate Holi photo dump—slow-motion colour-throw videos, synchronised dance reels, and Pinterest mood boards for the perfect Holi-core feed aesthetic and AI-powered gulal filters are set to flood Instagram and Snapchat.

A festival that evolves but never fades

From school to college , from local paras to digital platforms, Holi remains an unforgettable experience for India’s youth. This year, with a stronger focus on sustainability and inclusivity, students are proving that traditions can evolve while keeping their cultural essence alive.

As colours fly and laughter echoes through the streets, one thing is clear—Holi 2025 isn’t just about painting the town red, but painting it responsibly, joyfully, and together.