A holistic guide to prevent spring allergies

1. Dr MS Purkait, medical superintendent, Techno India DAMA Hospital

The season of spring brings the much-awaited change after the long winter season. It’s the time to go out, enjoy the warmth of nature, the breeze and mild sun. It’s also a time to indulge in abundant fresh vegetables. We should remember to always stay hydrated and avoid the exposure to harsh sun. It’s a season to gradually increase our exercise time and also reset our alarm clocks so that we can wake up earlier and spend more time in the open air, which is very much beneficial for human health. People are advised to go for annual health checkups, which can help them to set long-term health goals. There could be more pollen and other allergens, which might cause allergic cough and wheeze, leading to the requirement of medical attention.

2. Dr Ketaki Subedar Ghosh, consultant, pediatric ophthalmology, Disha Eye Hospitals

Spring is here! Let us embrace this colourful season, keeping in mind these simple eye care tips to protect, prevent and pacify allergies and infections.

i. Protect your eyes from pollen and dust – Pollen and dust can exacerbate eye allergies, causing itchiness, redness and watery eyes. Wear sunglasses when outdoors. Wash your face and hands after coming from outside.

ii. Avoid touching or rubbing your eyes – Rubbing your eyes can irritate them further, especially if you have allergies. Instead, use artificial tears copiously. Regularly clean your eyes and eyelids to prevent the buildup to prevent infections. Avoid sharing makeup and use clean brushes.

iii. Wear goggles during outdoor activities – If you participate in outdoor activities like gardening or sports, wear goggles to protect your eyes from debris and chemicals. Spring sunshine can be intense, increasing the risk of UV damage to your eyes. Choose sunglasses with 100 per cent UV protection.

iv. Use artificial tear drops – Exposure to the sun for a longer time can make the eyes dry, itchy, and sometimes red and watery. These are the basic symptoms of dry eyes, which are quite prevalent during this season. Visit your ophthalmologist and use the eye drops suggested by the doctor. This will impart relief.

v. Keep the indoor air clean – It is an incumbent task to maintain the indoor atmosphere pure and healthy. This reduces the chances of eye infection.

vi. Maintain a balanced diet & stay hydrated – It is always advisable to consume a nutrient-rich diet that helps in building a strong vision and protects from several eye-related disorders. For example, food items rich in Vitamin A, C & E, green leafy vegetables, dry fruits and milk can contribute to strengthening the eyesight. Such a diet chart can also help in reducing allergies. Apart from these, it is compulsory to consume adequate water, which accelerates the moisture level of the human eyes and is also beneficial for the entire body to function properly.

vii. A minimum of peaceful sleep is imperative – A minimum sleep of 5–6 hours is advisable for relaxing the eyes and the body. For a fruitful sleep routine –

a. Keep electronic gadgets away when you sleep. Reduce your exposure to bright screen light, which causes digital eye strain.

b. Maintain consistency in the duration of sleep.

c. Use dark-coloured curtains in the bedroom.

viii. Schedule a comprehensive eye exam – Spring is a great time to schedule a comprehensive eye exam to ensure your eyes are healthy and address any concerns.

3. Dr Isha Banerji, BHMS, Prasanta Banerji Homeopathic Research Foundation

Spring, a season of renewal, also brings health challenges like allergies, respiratory infections and mosquito-borne illnesses. A homeopathic approach, as per the Banerji Protocols, offers natural and effective solutions. However, knowing when to consult a doctor is important. Below is a simple guide to help you.

When to seek medical help:

1. Mild symptoms: Manage with homeopathy and self-care if symptoms are mild and improving.

2. Persistent symptoms: If symptoms persist for more than 7 days despite treatment, seek a doctor’s advice.

3. Severe symptoms: Immediate consultation is necessary if you experience high fever (above 102 degrees Fahrenheit), breathing difficulties, severe body pain or dehydration.

4. High-risk groups: If you have pre-existing conditions (e.g., asthma, diabetes) or are elderly, consult a doctor early to prevent complications.

Seasonal allergies (Allergic Rhinitis)

Pollen from trees and flowers can cause sneezing, congestion and itchy eyes.

Homeopathic remedies and prevention:

• Arsenic can help reduce allergic reactions.

• Allium Cepa relieves runny nose and sneezing.

• Keep doors and windows shut during peak pollen hours.

• Rinse your face and hands after outdoor exposure.

When to see a doctor: If symptoms include facial swelling, severe sinus pressure, or persistent breathing difficulties.

Common cold and respiratory infections

Fluctuating temperatures increase the risk of colds and viral infections.

Homeopathic remedies and prevention:

• Aconitum at the onset of a cold can prevent progression.

• Bryonia helps with dry cough and body aches.

• Maintain good hygiene and drink warm fluids.

When to see a doctor: If symptoms worsen after a few days, include high fever, or difficulty breathing.

Influenza (Flu)

Spring flu cases persist due to viral mutations.

Homeopathic remedies and prevention:

• Gelsemium alleviates flu symptoms like fever and weakness.

• Oscillococcinum is used as a preventive measure.

• Avoid close contact with sick individuals and wash hands frequently.

When to see a doctor: If fever exceeds 102 degrees Fahrenheit, there is persistent vomiting, or chest pain.

Asthma and breathing difficulties

Spring allergens can aggravate asthma symptoms.

Homeopathic remedies and prevention:

• Blatta Orientalis aids in respiratory relief.

• Natrum Sulphuricum supports lung function.

• Avoid known allergens and practice breathing exercises.

When to see a doctor: If wheezing worsens, shortness of breath occurs, or rescue inhaler use increases.

Mosquito-borne diseases (Dengue, Malaria, Chikungunya)

Spring increases mosquito activity, raising disease risk.

Homeopathic remedies and prevention:

• Eupatorium Perfoliatum helps manage dengue symptoms.

• Cinchona Officinalis supports malaria prevention.

• Use mosquito nets and eliminate stagnant water.

When to see a doctor: If high fever, severe joint pain, or dehydration occurs.

Foodborne illnesses

Outdoor dining increases risks of food poisoning.

Homeopathic remedies and prevention:

• Arsenicum Album treats food poisoning.

• Nux Vomica helps with digestive disturbances.

• Consume fresh, well-cooked food and practice hygiene.

When to see a doctor: If symptoms include severe vomiting, dehydration, or prolonged diarrhea.

Skin conditions: Dermatitis and sunburn

Increased sun exposure can cause rashes and burns.

Homeopathic remedies and prevention:

• Urtica Urens relieves skin rashes and hives.

• Cantharis soothes sunburn.

• Use protective clothing and sunscreen.

When to see a doctor: If blisters, severe burns, or persistent skin irritation develop.