A guide through the best apps to read books online

Reading is an essential habit that helps you explore and build a mountain of knowledge, helping you lead at every front. With the advent of technology, digital books are replacing hardcover books. Having free apps to read books has made life much simpler. All you need access to are some great reading apps. Reading apps make it easier to access books without occupying physical space or lifting a heavy bag. You only need to open your smartphone or tablet, choose your reading for the day, and enjoy it. Another advantage is that you will have several free books available on those apps that are copyright-free.

Here are a few apps that provide free books:

Kindle

Advertisement

Kindle was developed by Amazon and has its own bookstore. There, you can buy millions of titles in different languages, including comics and audiobooks. Kindle also comes with the option of reading a sample of the book before buying it. While reading, users can also highlight passages, look up the meaning of the words, adjust the font size and track reading progress.

Wattpad

Wattpad is the right platform if you are looking for new authors and want to give their books a try for free. There, you can find thousands of titles released by writers who are at the initial stage of being writers and have put up their works on the app. The app is available on iOS and Android, and you can read the books through the website. The only requisite is an account. Its library is segregated by genres like romance, science, thriller, comedy, and poetry. Further, there are books in different idioms, including English, Portuguese, French, Deutsch, Spanish, and much more.

Scribd

With Scribd, you can access millions of books, audiobooks, magazines, and articles. You can download it for iOS or Android and enjoy your favourite titles. The Scribd account comes with a 30-day free trial to access its whole library. Here, you can read the titles offline, add notes to the pages, and personalise the size and type of the font and the background colour, too. Also, when it comes to audiobooks, you can adjust the speed of the narration.

Oodles

On this app, users can read thousands of classic books for free. You need to install the app on your device and select the titles you wish to read. There are several categories, like romance, adventure, horror, and short stories, ranging from over 500,000 books. This app offers you offline access to various titles as well. Oodles has a version for both iOS and Android.