MeitY organises workshop to setup guidelines for websites, apps

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Tuesday organised a National Workshop on ‘Powering Transformation through UI/UX for Digital Governance’ for setting up guidelines for enhancing user experience of using websites/portals/applications.

Digital landscape is rapidly evolving and users expect seamless and intuitive interaction with the application. This workshop on Powering Transformation through user experience (UX) and user interface (UI) for Digital Governance aims to make the way towards this, the ministry said in a statement.

“The workshop brings together the stakeholders from Government, Industry, Designers, Developers and other related Practitioners to discuss the practices and challenges in establishing effective UX/UI for public-facing digital services,” it added.

The workshop was chaired by Amit Agarwal, CEO, UIDAI and DG, NIC.

At the workshop, an MoU was also signed between the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Common Service Centres.

To recognise the best practices and exceptional leadership and dedication in crafting intuitive and visually stunning UX and UI in product design, appreciation Certificate were awarded to Brahma Kumar, Joint Secretary, MEA; Vallari Gaikwad, Under Secretary, MEA for E-migrate; Jayesh Ranjan, Spl chief Secretary, IT, Telangana for T-app Folio; Rajeev Ranjan Prasad, CGM, SBI for YONO and Swati Sharma, Joint Secretary, MRD for lakhpathi didi.

Panel discussions were also conducted at the workshop on topics like best UX practices, role of UX/UI in citizen engagement with the government, Tools & Techniques for UX/UI practices, and aspirations and experiences of the citizens in the social domain.

The workshop also included stalls presented by Industries such as Google, Microsoft, Map My India, SBI, ZOHO, and Samsung.