Photographic representation of Durga in a fashion model

Deviating from traditional depictions of Goddess Durga, eminent photo artist Anupam Halder has embarked on a bold new experiment.

On 8 October this year, Anupam Halder, through his camera lens, unveiled his innovative concept of visualising the deity Durga through a young fashion model, Sathi Sarkar, in a photography exhibition at the Academy of Fine Arts, Kolkata. The model, who embodies goddess Durga with her sensuality and earthiness, gets adored by the city’s hoi polloi.

A battery of social media photographers had a field day when Tollywood star Paoli Dam became the cynosure of all eyes, proving to be the glamour quotient for the inauguration that day.

This new experiment took place after numerous trial and error sessions within the institute’s three galleries: North, West and South. The experiment involved displaying large-sized mounted paintings throughout these galleries, showcasing his exceptional skills in photography.

The exhibition showcased 115 large-sized mounted photographs with the fashion model purporting the epitome of Goddess Durga and managed to draw a crowd of spectators to the assembled galleries. Undoubtedly, the photographs on display showcased Halder’s mastery in the genre of fashion photography. The different facets and perspectives change as the fashion model follows the dictates of the photographer. The moods and subtle nuances of moments have been well captured with chameleon-like changes of the perspectives the situation demands. The fashion model embodies many avatars of Durga, ranging from the common country waif to the fierce trident welding attack on the demon, Mahishasur. Facial expressions of the model change in response to the mood, as captured by the ace photographer.

To be more specific, Anupam Halder’s exceptional photographic abilities have earned him numerous accolades, awards and recognition.

