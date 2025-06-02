Nrityasuta Sangeet Manjari’s annual cultural evening celebrates India’s classical heritage

The hallowed halls of LTG Auditorium in Mandi House, Delhi’s cultural heartland, resonated with rhythm, melody and emotion as Nrityasuta Sangeet Manjari unfurled its grand annual cultural evening. Drawing from the vast wellspring of India’s classical traditions, the evening unfolded as both an ode to heritage and a vibrant showcase of contemporary discipleship in music and dance.

Marking a significant moment in Delhi’s cultural calendar, the event brought together seasoned maestros, young performers, and an audience of art aficionados under one roof. Guru Malti Shyam, a towering figure of the Lucknow Gharana and a senior guru at Kathak Kendra, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Sharing the dais was the renowned Hindustani vocalist Pt Devendra Verma, whose presence added gravitas to the proceedings.

Over a hundred students took centre stage, their performances the culmination of months of rigorous training and discipline. From the devotional grace of Shiv Vandana and Ganesh Vandana to the expressive depths of Thumri and the dramatic resonance of Draupadi’s Cheerharan, the evening offered a breathtaking traverse through India’s aesthetic and spiritual landscapes.

One of the most poignant moments came when Manjari Sharma’s evocative interpretation of Draupadi’s humiliation moved the audience to tears, blending narrative dance with emotive vocal expression. Her performance was a masterclass in storytelling, embodying the very soul of Indian classical art, where myth, devotion and performance intertwine seamlessly.

Behind the success of the musical presentations stood mentors Rajesh Sharma and Mehul Sharma, whose patient guidance and sharp ear shaped the evening’s musical excellence.

For founder-director Mithlesh Kumari, the programme was more than a performance—it was a reaffirmation of a mission. “Our aim is to bridge the timeless traditions of Indian classical arts with today’s generation. This platform is not only for performance but also for preserving and passing forward our cultural roots. The students’ dedication and the love from the audience encourage us to keep this sacred fire of tradition alive,” she reflected.

Indeed, as India’s Ministry of Culture continues to spotlight the nation’s eight classical dance forms—with Kathak receiving particular focus through institutions like the Sangeet Natak Akademi—the work of grassroots academies like Nrityasuta Sangeet Manjari takes on even greater significance.

The academy has, over the years, nurtured over 25,000 students and remains fiercely committed to accessibility. Talented students who might otherwise be excluded due to financial barriers find a home here—evidence of the institute’s guiding principle that art should be a right, not a privilege.

The evening concluded with warm applause, shared smiles, and a heartfelt vote of thanks that underscored the collaborative spirit behind the scenes. As families, mentors, and cultural patrons mingled afterwards, one sentiment echoed throughout the auditorium—that classical performance is not a relic of the past, but a living, evolving force that continues to inspire, teach, and transform.

More than just an academy, Nrityasuta Sangeet Manjari is a sanctuary for Indian and Western classical music and dance. With a team of accomplished gurus and a curriculum that blends traditional rigour with modern pedagogical approaches, the institution stands as a vital space for the artistic dreams of hundreds each year. Be it Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Hindustani vocal, Western classical music, or contemporary forms, the academy fosters a pluralistic and inclusive ethos, ensuring that the melody of India’s cultural future continues to grow in strength and resonance.