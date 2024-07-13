Kolkata hosts 7th South Asian Short Film Festival

The 7th South Asian Short Film Festival is being held at Nandan-III, Kolkata, showing 116 short fiction and documentary films from 18 countries in five sections. The seven-day film festival started from 7 July and will continue until 13 July 2024, daily between 12.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m..

This is the biggest short fiction and documentary film festival in eastern India and is organised by the Federation of Film Societies of India (FFSI) of the eastern region.

A total of eight awards, including the Satyajit Ray Golden Award for the Best Documentary, the Ritwik Ghatak Golden Award for the Best Short Fiction, the Mrinal Sen Golden Award for the Best Direction in Documentary, and the V Shantaram Golden Award for the Best Direction in Short Fiction, will be presented at this festival.

An eminent jury composed of Anjan Bose (the chief of Aurora Film Corporation and a national award-winning documentary filmmaker and producer), Swati Bhattacharjee (an eminent journalist), and Mirza Shabnam Ferdousi (an eminent filmmaker from Bangladesh) will present the awards on 13 July, at 5:30 p.m. Professor Biswanath Chakraborty, an eminent political analyst, will grace the occasion as the guest of honour.

The first six editions of the festival witnessed great enthusiasm and appreciation from filmmakers, critics, and audiences. Every year, a total of 100 films in different sections, like short fiction (competition and panaroma), documentary (competition and panaroma), and international window, are showcased here.