Teaser of Jjust Music’s ‘Pehli Mulaqat’ is out!

It was only recently that Jjust Music announced a strategic partnership with a global distributor that will see them create path-breaking Indian music and will also nurture the next generation of music stars.

The song teaser of Jjust music’s first Punjabi film #MainTeBapu, Pehli Mulaqat is out now.

The first up track ‘Pehli Mulaqat’ stars Parmesh Verma, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Satish Verma, and Sunita Dhir, in the sweet romantic song, perfectly captures the essence of falling in love and how beautiful life is when one is in love.

Catch glimpses of how both father and son woo their lady love and extend romantic gestures to their respective partners in the teaser of ‘Pehli Mulaqat’ –

Jjust Music and a global distributor in collaboration present ‘Pehli Mulaqat’, the song will be out tomorrow on Jjust Music’s YouTube channels