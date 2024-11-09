Art and artists of yesteryear at 100: Delhi witnesses stellar exhibition celebrating four modern Indian maestros

“The object of art is not to reproduce reality, but to create a reality of the same intensity.”

Alberto Giacometti

How do you perceive modern art? Ask a school goer, and for them, it would be all about the abstract forms and the vibrant hues; however, ask an adult, and for them, modern art is a critical mirror of society, characterised by aesthetic merit. But when it is an exhibition that showcases the depth of Indian art as portrayed by four modernist maestros, you are witnessing a legacy; no matter your age, you would be mesmerised by how art intertwines everyday life, society, culture and the mundaneness of it all, making you question, interpret and express.

Celebrating 100 years of four Indian modernist masters, Francis Newton Souza, KG Subramanyan, Ram Kumar and V.S. Gaitonde, Progressive Art Gallery, in collaboration with the Raza Foundation, organised an exhibition titled “The Four: Celebrating the Birth Centenary of Four Modern Indian Masters”, on 29 October this year, which would be on public view till 10 November 2024 at Triveni Kala Sangam, New Delhi. As India celebrated its 78th Independence Day this year, the exhibition curated by the renowned art historian and critic Yashodhara Dalmia focuses on how the masters of yesteryears played an instrumental role in shaping the trajectory of modern Indian art post-independence and reflected on newfound curiosities and explored modernity with a distinctive style and vision, articulating a narrative through visual language that reflected upon the deep-rooted Indian culture and society.

The exhibition was inaugurated by H.E. Philipp Ackermann, Ambassador of Germany to India, who, while inaugurating, said, “It is an honour to inaugurate this exhibition that celebrates the works of four exceptional artists who defined Indian modernity in art. FN Souza, KG Subramanyan, Ram Kumar and VS Gaitonde represent a dynamic force in modern Indian painting, capturing the essence of an independent nation and its cultural awakening. Their vibrant, distinctly Indian styles convey both individuality and a collective spirit of India’s unique journey in modern art. I extend my sincere gratitude to The Raza Foundation for conceptualising this meaningful exhibition, to Progressive Art Gallery for their dedicated works, and to Yashodhara Dalmia for her insightful curation. This exhibition not only honours these artists but also celebrates the strength and originality of Indian art over the past century.”

FN Souza (1924–2002), born in Goa, was one of the most influential modernist artists who explored the themes of sexuality, religion and identity, questioning the provincial conservative norms, confronting society hypocrisy through visual depiction and was a founding member of the Progressive Artists‘ Group as well.

KG Subramanyan (1924–2016) and his artistic oeuvre explored the different aspects of art. A painter, sculptor, muralist, printmaker, and much more, he was a pioneer of the modern Indian art landscape and often explored the themes of folk tradition and modernity. Graduating from Kala Bhavan, Visva Bharati University, under the tutelage of Benode Behari Mukherjee and Nandalal Bose, he blended tradition and modernity, creating artistic impressions that would influence artists for years to come.

VS Gaitonde (1924–2001), India’s revered artist, his colour-intense canvases were the pioneers of modern Indian abstract art. He was well known for creating canvases that fused spiritual and philosophical explorations. He often used to isolate himself from others, for he believed that in achieving pure art using the mastery of light, colours, and form, no distraction should be permitted.

Ram Kumar (1924–2018) is a post-colonial Indian artist who, through his abstract paintings, showcased his close connection and the need for being deeply rooted with his homeland. His works reflect and explore the relationship between humans and nature. His landscape abstracts provided varied interpretations of nature, objects, and individuals.

Talking to The Statesman, the curator Yashodhara Dalmia remarked on the importance of bringing forth the work of these four legendary masters, creating a symphony of voices that would elucidate further on the complexity of Indian modernism. “The visual language of this exhibition is both bold and nuanced, reflecting the plurality of India’s artistic voice during a period of intense evolution. Each artist in this exhibition employed a distinctive style to challenge the norms of traditional Indian art and embrace a uniquely modernist sensibility. For instance, Souza’s visceral portrayal of human figures confronts viewers with unfiltered depictions of society’s darker sides, invoking both discomfort and introspection. Subramanyan’s art, on the other hand, reclaims indigenous techniques and folk motifs to construct narratives that are both playful and politically charged, engaging viewers on multiple levels. Ram Kumar’s urban and rural landscapes evoke a sense of solitude and alienation, mirroring the tensions of a postcolonial India. Finally, Gaitonde’s abstract canvases transcend physical forms entirely, inviting viewers to explore an internal landscape of colour and depth.” She believes that this exhibition would become a pioneer in initiating a public discourse exploring the intersection of personal identity, cultural heritage, and universal themes, to which Harsh Vardhan Singh, director & CEO of Progressive Art Gallery, added, “Our goal was to offer a perspective where viewers can appreciate the timeless beauty and depth of Indian modern art, enriched by a cultural history that each artist has woven into their unique visual language.”

The selection process for each of the pieces belonging to the four artists was deeply rooted in the need to showcase how modern Indian art had transcended the conservative norms and notions and how the artists have responded to the collection shift in the country through their paintings, resulting in viewers deciphering the embedded social and cultural dialogues and being witnesses to a transformative historical legacy.

Emphasising how the works of these post-colonial Indian artists were marked by turbulent times, evoking strong emotions and exploring the human psyche, Yashodhara Dalmia comments, “Curating these pieces does feel like a responsibility, one that goes beyond mere exhibition—it’s about honouring and preserving a legacy that speaks to India’s artistic, cultural, and political history.” She believes that by showcasing the paragonal works of these artists in modern Indian art, this exhibition would help viewers understand the journey of these masters, chronicling how they wove their own narrative on canvases through resilience, creativity and introspection.