SC may have a regular bench to hear urgent matters from April 24

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Friday indicated that from Monday – April 24 – a regular bench headed by him may sit from 9.30 am onwards to hear urgent matters as five-judge constitution bench hearing a batch of petition seeking legal sanction of same sex marriage will now sit from Monday (April 24) itself.

The CJI Chandrachud said that the bench will sit from 9.15 or 9.30 AM onwards. The regular bench that will sit at 9.30 am will sit till 10.30 am when the five-judge constitution bench will assemble to hear same sex marriage matter.

Earlier the constitution bench sat on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with Monday and Friday reserved for non-miscellaneous or fresh matters.

The apex court said that it will see that urgent matters are not hampered and the litigants did not face any inconveniences.

On Thursday (April 20) the top court had announced that it will hear the same-sex marriage matter like the schedule that was followed in the hearing of Ayodhya dispute case and hear the argument from Monday to Friday starting next week.