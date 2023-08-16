SC launches handbook for combating gender stereotypes about women

The Supreme Court on Wednesday launched a handbook on curbing the usage of the gender stereotypes which would guide the judges and the lawyers to avoid usage of inappropriate gender terms relating to women in court orders, judgments and the court proceedings.

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said that the handbook is to identify and eliminate the usage of words and phrases that carry gender biases within court orders and legal language.

It helps judges to identify and avoid usage of such stereotypes by first- identifying language which promotes gender stereotypes and offering alternative words and phrases, Chief Justice Chandrachud said, releasing the handbook and explaining its objectives.

CJI Chandrachud said: “This is to assist judges and the legal community to identify, understand, and combat stereotypes about women in legal discourse. It contains a glossary of gender unjust terms and suggests alternative words and phrases which may be used while drafting pleadings as well as orders and judgements. It is for lawyers as well as judges.”

The handbook identifies common stereotypes about women, many of which have been utilised by courts in the past and demonstrates why they are inaccurate and how they may distort the application of law, CJI Chandrachud said.

“The intention is not to criticise or cast doubts on judgements but merely to show how stereotypes may be unwittingly employed. To raise awareness against the utilisation of harmful stereotypes, particularly those against women, the handbook aims to explain what stereotypes are,” CJI said at the commencement of the day’s proceedings while introducing the handbook.

The CJI also said that the manual and the tutorial for e-filing have been uploaded on the Supreme Court’s website and it would be followed by the handbook.

