Need for judicial introspection

Atul Subhash suicide case: Court grants bail to estranged wife, her family members
The family of Atul Subhash has stated that after obtaining of the order sheet, they would appeal over the decision to grant in the High Court of Karnataka.
The tragic tale of Atul Subhash must lead to judicial and legal reforms, says Ravi Kumar Gupta
The recent suicide of Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old Bengaluru-based software engineer, has brought attention to the extreme and devastating misuse of existing legal pro-visions. It reveals extreme corruption and inefficiency in the judicial system in India and shows how the prolonged legal battles impact the mental health of individuals.
It is not only about Atul Subhas but about lakhs of innocent men who are caught in traps which lead to tragic loss. Recent data released by National Crime Records Bureau also shows a significant increase in suicide rates among men. The alarming suicide rate among men and incidents like Subhas’ tragic demise are a wake-up call for the nation to address critical issues in our judicial and legislative frameworks.
Advertisement
It is now common to misuse section 498-A of the Indian Penal Code. His wife, Nikita Singhania, filed nine cases against Atul to get Rs 3 crore. Atul high-lighted that over two years he had to attend more than 120 court hearings and had frequently to travel between Bengaluru and Jaunpur, which would have adversely impacted his job. This caused emotional, financial and pro-fessional strains leading ultimately to the act of suicide.
Advertisement
Atul’s note and his final words “Justice is Due,” highlight systemic flaws and call for urgent reforms in the legal and judicial systems. His story sheds light on the plight of countless families who are victimized by the misuse of laws designed to protect but are often weaponized for personal gain.
Several pressing issues deserve con-sideration.
Atul’s death highlights the urgent need for a balanced approach to family laws. While laws like Section 498-A are crucial to protect women from genuine harassment, their misuse has far-reaching consequences. Policymakers must amend these laws to safeguard innocent individuals while ensuring justice for real victims. Atul’s case also calls for systemic accountability. Courts must adopt a proactive approach to prevent false accusations and deliver timely justice. The judiciary and legislature must ensure that individuals like Atul do not suffer in silence or lose their lives to the inef-ficiencies of the system.
Atul’s final words must resonate with every policymaker and judicial authority. His tragic death should not be in vain. It is a clarion call to overhaul outdated laws, introduce technology-driven solu-tions, and ensure that the legal system delivers justice without causing collateral damage. As a humanitarian society, it is the responsibility of all to speak and support injustice that is taking place. We must bring change to work for a fair and just society. No more lives should be lost to prolonged legal harassment and systemic inefficiencies.
(The writer is Assistant Professor, Department of Humanities and Social Science, Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology, Gorakhpur.)
Advertisement