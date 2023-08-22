Madras HC dismisses PIL against concreting of road around Arunachaleswar temple

The first bench of the Madras High Court comprising of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and P.D Adikesavalu dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed against concreting of the road through which the Arunachaleswar Temple car procession takes place.

The petitioner T.S Shanker in PIL said that if concrete road is laid instead of tar it would be difficult for devotes during procession.

However, the government counsel appearing for the state said that 70 per cent of the concrete work has been done. He also said that concrete roads were laid around Parthasarathy Temple. The government counsel also said that the temple car was fixed with hydraulic brakes and hence there won’t be any difficulties for moving the car around.

Advertisement

The government counsel also asked the court to check the bonafide of the litigant. Madras High Court dismissed the petition stating that there were no scientific proofs in the prayer.