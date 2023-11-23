Delhi court convicts man of culpable homicide in wife’s stabbing case after 14 years

After more than 14 years, a Delhi court has convicted a man of culpable homicide, “not amounting to murder”, in the case of stabbing his wife to death.

The court noted that the accused did not act in a cruel manner and there was no premeditation in the incident.

The court observed that a quarrel had ensued between the victim and her husband, during which the wife attacked the accused. In response, the husband stabbed her.

The judge said that there was no undue advantage taken or cruel behaviour exhibited by the accused, but he had the knowledge that the injuries could result in his wife’s death.

Addressing the alleged murder weapon, a knife, the court questioned the prosecution’s claim that the recovered knife was used as the weapon of offence.

It noted that there was no indication from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) that bloodstain marks couldn’t be retrieved under such circumstances.

The court noted the testimonies of the couple’s two sons, stating that the accused and his wife were found unconscious in a pool of blood.

After their discovery, they were shifted to a hospital. The accused disclosed the weapon of the offence during police interrogation after his discharge from the hospital.

Concluding the verdict, the court deemed the act an exception to the murder charge and convicted the accused under IPC Section 304 Part 1 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

The sentencing arguments are likely to commence after completing the mandatory procedure