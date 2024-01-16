Delhi LG approves restructuring of posts in FSL

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved the restructuring of scientific, ministerial, information technology and accounts cadre posts in the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Delhi.

The restructuring of the FSL cadre will be on par with the cadre structure of Directorate of Forensic Science Services (DFSS) of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, as per the LG Office.

“The exercise for restructuring of the cadre, which was carried out at the LG’s instance with an aim to meet the laboratory’s requirements, has resulted in the creation of 420 additional posts and abolition/surrender of 144 posts of various categories, which had become redundant,” it said on Tuesday.

The LG Office said as per the directions issued by Saxena, a separate file is being submitted to the administrative reforms (AR) and IT Department in respect of 80 posts of junior scientific officer and 10 posts of data entry operators.

“The proposal relating to creation/abolition of various posts of scientific, ministerial, IT and accounts cadre posts in the FSL, Delhi was submitted by FSL/Home Department, GNCTD in pursuance of meeting dated November 23, 2022 held under the chairmanship of LG for restructuring/creation of new posts in FSL with respect to present scenario, volume of work and clearance of backlog pendency in FSL,” it added.