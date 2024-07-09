‘She has become my habit’

The year was 1990, and the month was June, when the fates of Padmakar and Sangeetha Vyas intertwined for the very first time. Sangeetha, from Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, came with her father to attend a family wedding. Coincidentally, Padmakar had also been sent a photograph of her by a mutual relative as a potential marriage prospect.

Following this initial attraction, Sangeetha, along with her family, frequently visited Padmakar’s house to show their support for his ailing mother. Hence, the couple’s meetings gradually became more frequent. As a result, not only did interactions between individuals increase, but their families also became more connected. Within a week, both parties had reached a consensus on marriage, leading to the subsequent ring ceremony. It was then that Sangeetha requested for Padmakar’s photograph to be taken back home to Vizianagaram to boast off among her sisters and brothers.

The excited couple then rushed to do a photoshoot, eager to capture their cherished moments. The marriage date was fixed for 9 December 1990, but until then, the couple was in touch with each other through letters.

Both their fathers shared the same profession; hence, each of their upbringings was similar. Therefore, the bond also became stronger by the day, much like a friendship. Padmakar spent her childhood in the compound of a jute mill in Howrah, while Sangeetha experienced a similar upbringing in the mill quarters of Vizianagaram.

Sangeetha, who has been a teacher in a school for more than 16 years, says, “Back in those days, most daughters were expected to cease their studies upon marriage and shift to their in-laws. However, I was fortunate enough to continue my studies even after relocating to my in-laws. Despite the lack of support from many relatives, it was the support of my husband and my in-laws, specifically my father-in-law and mother-in-law, who constantly encouraged me to complete several crucial degrees. I therefore completed my post graduation and B.Ed. degrees after my marriage with my husband, who always encouraged me to do things that interested me.”

“After the demise of my mother-in-law, it was my father-in-law and my husband who used to wake me up during the days of my exams. Not only this, but they would also take care of my baby when I went for my exams. My husband is the pillar of my strength, and being married to such an individual and being a part of his family is a blessing,” Sangeetha adds.

Padmakar then narrates, “This span of 34 years of togetherness came with both blessings and challenges. To praise more, it was Sangeetha who took on the responsibility of caring for my father when he became bedridden due to his old age. Our love for each other has increased each day despite our little fights, and she has become my habit.”