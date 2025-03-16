Salt Lake Point School: Inculcating lifelong moral values

Established in 1976, Salt Lake Point School offers education to children from kindergarten to twelfth standard. Located in Salt Lake in CD-249 near City Centre I, the school offers a quaint and calm environment for the children. The school got its ICSE affiliations in the year 1998.

Talking to The Statesman, the principal of the school Madhusree Sengupta said, “Arise, Awake and Stop not till the goal is reached. With this motto, Salt Lake Point School pledges to move from strength to strength, nourishing the students from their early years to face their future and goals in life. An integral part of education is to learn duty, devotion and dedication. Walking the aisle as a teacher, our foremost duty is to impart values to young receptive minds in a congenial child-centric ambience of learning because education is not only books but an all-round mature development of both mind and body and bringing out the best in a child. It has always been our sincere endeavour to create a pleasant atmosphere with a record of continuous comprehensive evaluation of the academics provided for young learners. Recognising the demands of the day and the challenges facing today’s children, the framing of academics and co-curricular activities have been increased and technically improved and modernised, encouraging participation in various academic and co-curricular activities.”

She also added, “The children of our school are recipients of prizes and accolades and recognition from inter-school competition in academics and co-curricular activities from various quarters. Special plans have been implemented for the needs of individuals and low achievers. Annual implementation of regular health check-ups and psychological counselling programs at intervals encourage and assure a sound development of the students. Most of our plans have been satisfying and I wish my school to follow the path of success in all possible streams of academic pursuits. I pray to God to give us more insight, devotion and dedication towards the education of children. May we all, the members of the school, carry the banner of the institution with pride and honour. May we all come together to make the fabric of Salt Lake Point School strong and lasting.”

The session for admission starts in March and the classes start in April. There are at present 900 students studying under the flagship of the school, with the help of 44 teaching staff and 70 non-teaching staff.

The school has their own robotics lab, where kids are taught and are being made aware of AI technologies and how to handle them. Madhumita Saha, the senior coordinator of the school said, “Till last year we were teaching robotics and AI to children from class 3 to 10. But from this year we are teaching it from class 1 to 10.”

“From May of this year we are starting the JEE/IIT and NEET classes every Saturday on our school campus with the help of expert faculties,” informed the principal. “We have had the parents and guardians do a workshop on nutrition and stress management. Seminars are held on CPR, traffic rules, health and hygiene, good tough and bad touch, sports management, and dealing with the anxiety of exams. Every Wednesday we have CUB, BULBUL, scouts and guides training for our students along with yoga and karate lessons. For the senior sections, we arrange career fairs and career counselling in order for them to select a path most suitable for them. Last year in the career fair, 30 universities participated”

“The alumni of the school are High Court lawyers, doctors of reputed hospitals, pilots, CA, engineers and in various different fields,” added Sengupta on the topic of heritage.

The school has a science and commerce section for the senior sections, providing children with chemistry and physics labs. There is a spacious library with a reading area for the students. Circling a central courtyard, the building exudes a sense of calm and tranquil environment for the learners away from the city traffic. “We have various clubs for the students to express themselves. We have a math club, theatre club, science club, and chess club among many others. Last year we held a magic show for the kids, where with the help of everyday science like basic physics and chemistry we showed various magic tricks. We encourage the kids to develop a scientific mind of their own,” said the senior coordinator.

The school also has a basketball court of their own, encouraging children towards physical activities. They also hold book fairs inviting diverse publishers where the students can buy and discuss literature. The school currently lacks a humanities department for the senior section but looks forward to many more additions with the beginning of this year’s admissions.