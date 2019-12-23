Hair fall is very common in today’s hectic and unhealthy lifestyle. Whether men or women, it is a problem that everyone is facing. The most common factor of scalp hair loss is androgenetic alopecia (AGA). The underlying cause of female’s AGA is believed to be related to the production of androgenic (male) hormones and their effect on hair follicle. The same thing is responsible for male androgenetic alopecia (male pattern baldness) as well.

However, hair loss in women can occur due to certain reasons such as hair breakage from various treatments, twisting or pulling of hair, hormonal abnormalities, iron deficiency or vitamin deficiency, temporary shedding of hair after a major illness, surgery or pregnancy, and many others.

Hair thinning in women is different from that of male. In female, hair thins mainly on the top and crown of the scalp. Hair loss rarely progresses to baldness and in some cases it leads to “cue-ball” appearance often seen in male-pattern AGA. Female pattern baldness does not mean that a woman has a medical disorder. Usually, hair loss is mild or moderate. For a permanent and more complete solution one may undergo hair transplantation, where doctors use both manual and most advanced robotic system.

To stop hair fall many people use expensive cosmetics, conditioners and shampoos available in the market. But many of them do not understand that the effect of these cosmetics might harm the scalp. A better understanding of the uses of shampoo and conditioner may help with this question. Shampoo is a cleaner; it is supposed to get all the dirt and grime out of your hair. Hair products are extensively used because hair is that aspect of one’s appearance which completes the look. Shampoos, conditioners, gels and serums may make the hair look perfect for a day, but in the long run they are sure to cause massive damage. Such cosmetics affect the quality as well as quantity of hair. Hairsprays are even more dangerous as they can result in scalp damage and permanent discolouration of hair. Hair colours and hair dyes are next to toxic as allergic reactions can cause burning, redness, itchy scalp, breathing difficulties and facial swelling. The chemicals in hair dyes are toxic and cause diseases like cancer, reproductive failure, and damage to lungs.

Today, many people use modern technologies like laser to get rid of hair fall problem. But, many of them have misconceptions that laser and aesthetic medicine treatment cause hair reduction and can damage internal organs. However, the fact is that the depth of laser penetration is 1-4 mm, it reaches only hair follicles, and then is completely dissipated and does not penetrate deeper. However, it is necessary to know that there are weak lasers like Low Level Laser Therapy (LLLT), which helps in hair growth.

How to reduce hair fall:

Follow vitamin rich diet. It encourages healthy production of sebum in the scalp, betters blood circulation, which helps hair follicles to remain productive and maintain its healthy colour.

Massage your scalp regularly with essential oils.

Keep yourself hydrated. The hair shaft comprises one quarter water. So drink at least four to eight glasses of water daily.

Intake protein rich foods like lean meats, fish, soy, et al

Physical activity helps in balancing hormonal levels thereby reducing hair fall.

The writer is founder and director of ILAMED