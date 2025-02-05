Instilling wisdom and conscience

Hindus believe that Goddess Saraswati is the deity of knowledge, wisdom, intellect, literature, music and arts. She is regarded as the remover of doubts, the giver of all accomplishments, and the provider of livelihood. In fact, she represents the path of righteousness in life. She is depicted holding the veena, symbolising her association with creativity and discernment.

The day after Saraswati Puja is observed as Shitala Shasthi, and on this day, many places follow the tradition of Arandhan. Goddess Saraswati’s vehicle is the swan, which is believed to possess a unique ability to separate the pure from the impure. For instance, the swan can drink milk from a mixture of milk and water, or it can consume only the edible portion from muddy food.

Advertisement

Another fascinating aspect is that Goddess Saraswati herself is depicted wearing white or yellow attire. Even her ‘vahan’, the swan, is depicted in white. However, she has a preference for the colour yellow. This is why, on the day of Saraswati Puja, the streets and educational institutions seem like vibrant canvases painted by artists. Teachers and students alike dress in colourful attire, particularly in yellow. For girls, this often includes sarees, while boys wear pyjama-punjabis, though they may typically wear jeans throughout the year. On this day, it is not only lovers who dress in matching clothes but also married couples, regardless of their age.

Advertisement

Goddess Saraswati is worshipped across India, though often under different names. In West Bengal, however, Saraswati Puja is a constant part of people’s lives at every stage. The first puja we perform after our birth is that of Goddess Saraswati. We offer our books and notebooks, the mediums through which we acquire knowledge, at her feet and continue to worship her throughout our educational journey. Later, when we have children, we take the same initiative to ensure that they receive proper education and grow into knowledgeable individuals. On this day, many children begin their education with their first learning experience, which is called ‘Hatekhori.’ Various cultural programmes are held, especially in places where education and culture are valued, and Goddess Saraswati is worshipped with reverence.

The worship of Goddess Saraswati takes place on the fifth day of the waxing moon during the spring season, a time that generally falls at the beginning of February. In 2025, Saraswati Puja will be observed on the 3rd of February.

The birth and life of Goddess Saraswati are surrounded by various stories. According to Hindu mythology, Saraswati is the wife of Brahma and is also known as Sharada and Vani. Their child, Manu, is said to be the first human, from whom the human race originated. Some stories also mention Goddess Gayatri as Brahma’s wife, with three children: Manu, Narada and Sage Vasishtha. In other versions, Saraswati is considered Brahma’s divine daughter. It is said that Brahma was the first to worship her in her goddess form. Another belief suggests that she was created from Brahma’s mouth and played a role in the creation of the universe. According to the Devi Bhagavata Purana, Goddess Saraswati originated from the tongue of Lord Vishnu. There is also a belief that she was born during the churning of the ocean by the gods. While various theories surround her birth and marriage, one fact remains consistent: Goddess Saraswati is the goddess of knowledge, wisdom, intellect, music and the arts and she is revered globally in this form.