‘Honesty and transparency build the foundation of a relationship’

Bipra Kumar Saha and Manjuri Saha’s story is a perfect example of how mutual trust, honesty and shared values are crucial to growing as a couple and as an individual. Met in 1984, their relationship led to their marriage in 1989 and blossomed into a life-long commitment. The Sahas shared glimpses from their four-decade-long journey.

Speaking about their first meeting, Bipra Kumar Saha, former manager of United Bank of India, stated, “We first met in 1984. At that time, she was my student. There was an attraction towards each other, which eventually developed into a relationship of five years.” This culminated in their marriage on 22 February 1989 with the blessings of their parents. “Every relationship has its ups and downs, but communication and loyalty have kept us away from misunderstandings,” Bipra Kumar added. He also emphasised how they both prioritise listening. “Listening to each other is crucial as it helps us understand each other better.”

Manjuri shared her experience about her initial years of marriage. “I was scared initially because I was going to a completely new environment. However, everyone was so cheerful; they accepted me for who I am and made me an integral part of this family.”

A critical moment in their marriage came in 2012 when Bipra was diagnosed with a severe health issue. “In 2012, three blockages were found in my heart’s arteries, including one in a particularly difficult place.” Upon consulting, doctors suggested a bypass surgery; however, unsure of its future impact, Sahas asked for an alternative. They opted for a stent placement instead, but an error during the operation added to the family’s struggles.

“I felt uneasy and had chest pain after the surgery. When I reported it to the doctors, they ignored it,” Bipra claimed. A few months later, when they went to another cardiologist for a second opinion, they found out that the stent had been improperly placed. This necessitated his bypass surgery under a renowned cardiologist. “It was like a second birth to me!”

Throughout this period, Manjuri remained a pillar of strength. “This was a very difficult phase. However, Manjuri single-handedly managed everything. She not only stood strong but also channelled the strength to the entire family,” Bipra shared. Manjuri added, teary-eyed, “My husband’s operation coincided with my daughter’s final exams. During that period, it was extremely difficult for me, but I couldn’t afford to break down. I knew I had to stay strong because my family was relying on me.”

Her husband’s unwavering mental support became a source of strength in those difficult times. “He had chest pain, but he tried his best to give me as little stress as possible. Even in his illness, he guided me and supported me emotionally,” Manjuri claimed, adding, “His colleagues also supported and stood by me, for which I’m eternally grateful.”

For Manjuri and Bipra, the secret to a successful marriage lies in respecting one another and valuing what they have. “Life is not only about materialistic gains. We both believe in adjusting and not making unnecessary demands. It is the memories with loved ones that people cherish forever,” Bipra affirmed. Manjuri agreed, adding, “For me, honesty and transparency build the foundation of a relationship. These values, along with an emotional connection between the partners, are a must for a healthy and happy married life. I might not be married to a very wealthy person, but I’ve married someone with such rich values.”

Their relationship also evolved with a sense of shared responsibility. With Bipra having a transferable job, Manjuri had to handle the household and raise their daughter. The couple also tried to incorporate these values into their next generation.

For today’s generation, the couple provides a piece of simple yet profound advice: “Life is not about luxury and wealth. Focus more on building a strong emotional foundation. Understanding each other is essential, and mutual trust is a must,” they echoed together.