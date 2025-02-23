Enjoy ecological wonders with the thrill of wildlife in Madhya Pradesh

Madhav Tiger Reserve is a notable protected area in Madhya Pradesh, India, recognised for its ecological significance and tiger conservation efforts. The reserve was designated as a tiger reserve in 2008. The reserve spans about 1,200 square kilometres, including the surrounding forest areas. Madhav Tiger Reserve consists of diverse ecosystems, including mixed deciduous forests, grasslands and wetlands. The reserve is accessible from major cities like Gwalior and Shivpuri, with facilities for tourists.

One of the unique features of Madhav National Park is the presence of two lakes named after Maharani Sakhya Raje Scindi and Madho Rao Scindia-Sakhya Sagar and Madhav Sagar respectively. The lake is a popular spot for crocodile sightings, boating and birdwatching. Apart from the lake, the park is surrounded with several historical monuments, including the Madhav Vilas Palace and George Castle, which provide a glimpse into the region’s rich history and culture. Recently, three tigers from the outskirts of Bhopal were also relocated to this national park.

The reserve is home to a variety of fauna, including:

Bengal tigers

Indian leopards

Cheetahs

Various deer species ( like chital and sambar)

Numerous bird species, making it a great spot for birdwatching.

Part of the Project Tiger initiative, Madhav Tiger Reserve focuses on the conservation of tigers and their habitats while promoting biodiversity conservation. The reserve engages in activities to protect wildlife from poaching and habitat destruction. It is known for its stunning landscapes and diverse wildlife, making it a popular destination for eco-tourism. Tourists can enjoy wildlife safaris, bird watching and nature trails.

How to reach

Gwalior Airport, approximately 120 kilometres away from the reserve. From the airport, you can hire a taxi or use car rental services to reach the reserve. Madhavgarh (also called Shivpuri), which is about 10-15 kilometres from the reserve. Alternatively, you can reach Gwalior Junction, which is about 120 kilometres away, and then hire a taxi to the reserve. NH46 from Gwalior or other nearby cities like Shivpuri, which is well connected to the reserve.

Kuno National Park is a prominent national park located in Madhya Pradesh, India. It is renowned for its rich biodiversity and conservation initiatives, particularly regarding endangered species. It was initially notified as a wildlife sanctuary in 1981 and later designated as a national park in 2018. Covering an area of 748 sq km, Kuno is like an ornament in the Vindhyan hills of Central India. Located in the Sheopur district, it derives its name from the Kuno River that flows through the national park. Thanks to the successful Cheetah relocation programme of the Government of Madhya Pradesh, it has recently become the first place in India where 4 Cheetah cubs were born after 75 years. Few other popular attractions in Kuno National Park include Dobkund and Palpur Fortress. Home to and was recently designated as a reintroduction site for cheetahs. Kuno National Park also is known for its variety of species, including big cats, deer species, chital, sambar and nilgai.

Kuno National Park is part of India’s Project Tiger initiative and undertakes various conservation activities to protect its unique ecosystems and wildlife. The park has been involved in efforts to reintroduce the Asiatic lion from Gujarat to increase its population and genetic diversity. If you’re planning to visit Kuno, you might want to consider staying at the Kuno Jungle Resort, which offers comfortable accommodation and a range of amenities amidst the lush surroundings of the sanctuary. With its serene location and proximity to the wildlife sanctuary, the Kuno Jungle Resort is an ideal base to explore the town’s natural beauty and cultural heritage.

How to reach

The closest major airport is Gwalior Airport, about 165 kilometres away. Sabalgarh (about 20 km away) and Gwalior Junction (around 165 km away). You can take a train to either station and then hire a taxi or take a local bus to reach Kuno. Kuno National Park is accessible via National Highway NH 46 and then local roads. The park is about 80 km from the town of Sabalgarh.

Van Vihar National Park is a unique urban national park located in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, India. It serves both as a wildlife sanctuary and a green space for the city, making it an accessible destination for locals and tourists. It was declared a national park in 1983 with a protected area situated adjacent to the Upper Lake in Bhopal, the capital city of Madhya Pradesh. The park covers an area of 4.45 sq km and is a popular destination for nature lovers, bird watchers and wildlife enthusiasts. The park offers several other activities for visitors, such as nature walks, cycling, walking tours and much more. It is also an ideal location to spend quality time next to nature, gaze at flocks of beautiful birds and have a rejuvenating experience. The park also has an interpretation centre, which not only provides information about the park but also organises conservational events.

During the evening, tourists can visit the National park and then spend some time at the nearby locations that include Bada Taalab, Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalay, Sair Sapata, and you can visit the butterfly park and get the feel of standing in heaven. Van Vihar is characterised by a mixture of dry deciduous forests and open grasslands. Various plant species are found here, supporting a diverse ecosystem. Tigers and leopards (though sightings are rare). Park is a great place to visit for anyone who loves nature and wants to experience wildlife up close. The park is open 6 days a week (Friday closed), and the best time to visit is between October and March when the weather is pleasant. The park is easily accessible by road and is located just 6 kilometres from Bhopal’s main railway station. The park opens at 6:00 a.m. and closes at 7:00 a.m.

How to reach

Raja Bhoj Airport, located about 15 kilometres from the park. You can hire a taxi or use ride-sharing services to reach the park from the airport. Bhopal Junction, which is about 5 kilometres from Van Vihar National Park. From the station, you can take a taxi or an auto-rickshaw to the park.

Exploring the heart of India during summer may sound unconventional but the picturesque beauty and majestic wild residents make you think otherwise. Central Zoo Authority gave permission for India’s first breeding center at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. The centre will now come up in Govindgarh, 10 km away in Mukundpur. The MP Govt remains dedicated to biodiversity conservation and it will boost wildlife tourism. The white tiger breeding centre is part of Maharaja Martand Singh Judeo White Tiger Safari and zoo in Mukundpur. Safari is named after the last Maharaja of Rewa who found Mohan in 1951 and started white tiger conservation.

When visiting wildlife areas in Madhya Pradesh, such as national parks and tiger reserves, it’s essential to follow specific guidelines to ensure both your safety and the well-being of the animals. Here are some dos and don’ts tailored for wildlife experiences in Madhya Pradesh:

Dos:

Follow park guidelines: Always adhere to the rules provided by the park authorities, including timings and designated routes.

Book guided tours: Consider hiring a trained guide or joining a safari tour for better wildlife viewing and safety.

Stay in your vehicle: While on safari, keep doors locked and stay inside your vehicle unless instructed otherwise.

Carry binoculars and cameras: Bring along binoculars for birdwatching and cameras with zoom lenses for capturing wildlife from a distance.

Maintain silence: Keep noise levels low to avoid disturbing animals and enhance your chances of sightings.

Wear neutral clothing: Dress in colors that blend into the environment, such as khaki or green, to minimise your visibility.

Respect nature: Do not collect any plants, rocks or other natural items.

Don’ts:

Don’t feed animals: Feeding wildlife can alter their natural behaviour and make them dependent on human food.

Avoid flash photography: Flash can startle animals; use natural light whenever possible.

Don't approach or disturb wildlife: Maintain a safe distance to avoid stressing animals or putting yourself at risk.

Don’t litter: Leave no trace of your visit. Dispose of trash properly to protect the environment.

Avoid loud noises: Speaking loudly or playing music can disrupt the natural environment and scare away wildlife.

Don't travel alone in remote areas: Always go with a group or a guide in less populated areas for safety.

A trip to this wilderness is an opportunity to unwind in the lap of nature and experience the web of life. Every year thousands of wildlife and photography enthusiasts visit Madhya Pradesh to explore the beauty of wildlife. If you are looking for a new adventure to pump up that adrenaline, we think a majestic spotting of a wild animal in the heart of India will do the trick.

The writer is a freelance contributor