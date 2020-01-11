With the end of December, the holiday season has just begun. It is the perfect time of the year to spend some quality time with your companions on a yacht party. It is one of the prolonged and most sundry on the fashion calendar. The time is to challenge your inners, divas while having fun in the best style. People have a misconception that resort wear is just beachwear. Kaftans, jump-suits, colorful pajamas, sheer tops, flowing gowns, are a few options to pick from. This concept is however new and catching up among the Indian consumers. People like to go on a shopping spree before they head out on a vacation and look their best even while they are letting their hair down. Looking your best on holidays has now become a priority, courtesy goes to the social media. Everyone wants to get a perfect selfie to upload on their Instagramresults in escalating the need for a versatile resort wear wardrobe. But wait, before you start packing your bag for your New Year vacation. Just have a look at some of the coolest resort wear trends to pack for your holidays.

Embrace subtle and pastel shades like anything: When it comes to resort wear outfits, people always want to for bold colours but in the year 2020, think about pastel tones like coral, peppermint, salmon pink, aqua and lavender. This will spice up your outfit yet will give you a sweet and soft touch and is perfect for the perfect choice for the up and coming season and flattering on almost all skin tones. Let’s welcome the flared pants: If you want to look trendy yet comfortable at your vacation, then the flared pants are the absolute must-have for you.

Long skirts: Take a break from the regular and opt for flowy maxi skirts in numerous trending abstract prints. Long skirts are super comfy when your trip is not just confined to the beach and you love to explore nearby areas. They are also the perfect options for a beach dinner date or a relaxing brunch with your friends.

Make it easy-breezy: The trick behind the best holiday pick is it should be light and free-flowing and has to give you a proper holiday feel. And to achieve that look, one can go for prints and flowy fabrics. And what’s better way to team up the outfit with comfy footwear? Add on your funky and super cool pair of sunglasses and you will set to rock the beach.

Essential jumpsuits: Work smarter not harder this holiday season by adding up the jumpsuit in your resort wear wardrobe. The best part about jumpsuits is that all the work that goes into planning an outfit is already done for you as well as the most comfortable outfit that one can wear.

Kaftans: Kaftans have always been in trend. As the beach air starts getting chilly and the sun disappears, you can flaunt your kaftans over your swimwear. Always go for printed ones to elegant ones.