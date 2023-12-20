Deck the plates with boughs of holly

During the holiday season, a magical time arrives when the warm glow of lights combines with the scent of spices and the shared enjoyment of meals. Embark on a culinary adventure in a captivating Christmas wonderland, where each dish is a celebration and each bite tells a story of tradition, love, and joyful festivities.

Here are a few intriguing recipes shared by Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef – SJI Hospitality and Foods Private Limited to savour this Christmas, or embark on the culinary journey of crafting them yourself.

Christmas Fruitcake with Icing Sugar

Ingredients for the fruitcake:

1 cup softened unsalted butter1 cup packed brown sugar3 large eggs3 cups mixed dried fruits (raisins, currants, berries, chopped dates, candied peel)1 cup chopped nuts (such as walnuts or almonds)2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour1 teaspoon baking powder1/2 teaspoon salt1 teaspoon ground cinnamon1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg1/4 teaspoon ground cloves1/2 cup milk1/4 cup brandy or rum (optional)

For the icing:

1 cup powdered sugar (icing sugar)1-2 tablespoons milk1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 325°F (165°C). Grease and line a cake tin with parchment paper.In a large bowl, mix the softened butter and brown sugar until creamy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.In a separate bowl, mix the flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. Gradually add the dry mixture to the wet ingredients, alternating with the milk. Mix until just combined.Fold in the mixed dried fruits, nuts, and the optional brandy or rum.Pour the batter into the prepared cake tin and smooth the top. Bake in the preheated oven for about 1 to 1.5 hours, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean.Allow the cake to cool completely before removing it from the tin.Mix the powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla extract for the icing until smooth. Spread or drizzle the icing over the cooled cake.Optional: Decorate with additional nuts or festive sprinkles.

Simple Gingerbread Cookies

Ingredients:

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour3 teaspoons ground ginger1 teaspoon ground cinnamon1/2 teaspoon ground cloves1/4 teaspoon salt1 teaspoon baking soda3/4 cup unsalted butter, softened1 cup granulated sugar1 large egg1 tablespoon water1/4 cup brown sugarAdditional granulated sugar for rolling

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Line baking sheets with parchment paper.In a medium bowl, mix the flour, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, salt, and baking soda. Set aside.In a large bowl, beat the softened butter and 1 cup of granulated sugar until light and fluffy.Add the egg to the butter-sugar mixture and beat well. Then, add the water and brown sugar and mix until well combined.Gradually add the dry and wet ingredients, mixing until a soft dough forms.Take small portions of the dough and roll them into 1-inch balls. Roll each ball in additional granulated sugar to coat.Place the coated balls on the prepared baking sheets, leaving space between each cookie.Bake in the preheated oven for about 8-10 minutes, or until the edges are set.Let the cookies cool on the baking sheets for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.Once cooled, you can decorate the cookies with icing or enjoy them as they are.

Jingle all the way

Ingredients:

VodkaBailey’s strawberry cream -fresh chopped strawberry

Instructions:

Pour 45 ml of Vodka & 15 ml of Baileys strawberry cream in a cocktail shaker.Add 02 finely chopped fresh strawberryShake it well with 2 cubes of ice & serve it in a colourful sprinkled rim glass.