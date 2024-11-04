Adaptive reuse: Breathing new life into heritage structures for a sustainable future

When principal architect Partha Ranjan Das took on the task of transforming Jorasanko Thakurbari into the modern-day Rabindra Bharati University, he identified a critical lack of essential facilities, such as fire escapes. To bring the historic complex up to contemporary standards, Das also incorporated air conditioning and electrical installations, ensuring the site met current safety and comfort requirements.

Das, principal architect, Partha Das and Associates Conservation Architect, urban designer and member, West Bengal Heritage Commission, in a recent address titled “Kolkata’s Architecture: Heritage and Sustainability” held at Bharat Chamber of Commerce, highlighted the transformative potential of adaptive reuse—a process that repurposes existing buildings for new uses different from their original intent. He explained that, beyond the obvious benefit of preserving historical architecture, adaptive reuse serves as a cornerstone of sustainability by reducing the demand for new construction, cutting down on demolition waste and significantly lowering carbon footprints.

Das further elaborated on the ecological benefits of incorporating modern, eco-friendly materials into these restored buildings, enhancing their longevity while minimising environmental impact. Through adaptive reuse, cities can meet contemporary demands while retaining their historic character—a balancing act that conserves resources, cuts emissions and fosters cultural continuity.

Talking to The Statesman, Partha Ranjan Das described the delicate balance of modernisation with the careful preservation of the original structure’s essence. “To preserve any heritage property, it’s crucial not to alter it entirely. Minimal changes should be made to provide maximum protection to the building,” he stated.

As the conservation architect for the Town Hall, Das observed an insufficient number of beams supporting the structure. “I had to add more steel beams to reinforce it. Today, we have access to modern materials that can aid in these restorations,” he noted. He added that in museums with open courtyards, such as Jorasanko Thakurbari, particular attention should be given to preventing damage from insects and birds. “A glass enclosure, similar to the one used in the British Museum, would be ideal, though such measures are yet to be adopted in India.”

Das, an alumnus of Lund University in Sweden, has served as the chief architect for the Alipore Jail Museum and is now tasked with overseeing the restoration of the historic Writers’ Building. He has also restored the Treasury Building of AG Bengal, and his work on St Paul’s Cathedral is currently in progress. Additionally, he assisted with the restoration of The Bhabataran Sarkar Vidyalaya on Beadon Street. Despite the school’s limited funds, Das generously provided his architectural plans at no cost.

Discussing the preservation of heritage structures built with chun-surkhi—a traditional lime and trass mortar—Das explained, “It’s important to remember that chun-surkhi isn’t suitable for plastering, as surkhi weakens the plaster. Instead, it should only be used as mortar between bricks, along with sand. Plastering should be done with a lime and sand mixture. Today, however, we also have modern chemical additives and composite materials that can enhance durability.”

Restoring the jointly owned houses in north Kolkata is particularly challenging, as many residents are resistant to restoration efforts. As a result, these historic homes are often demolished and replaced by new structures. “It’s essential to help owners understand the importance of preserving their heritage properties,” Das explained. “User-friendly regulations are equally crucial. If the government could introduce incentives, it might encourage more owners to participate in conservation.”

Addressing the principles guiding heritage restoration globally, he stressed the importance of “reversibility” and “minimal intervention”. These practices, he noted, allow future generations to make corrections or upgrades without damaging the original structure. In this vein, he advocated for a modern, inclusive framework within the West Bengal Heritage Commission Act of 2001, aligning local heritage practices with international standards. He emphasised that each heritage building’s uniqueness calls for a tailored conservation approach, especially in West Bengal, where the architectural legacy is both vast and varied.

Das further drew attention to several international examples that exemplify the power of adaptive reuse. Projects like the Museum of Basque in Spain, the Hard Rock Hotel in the United Kingdom, and the Gallery of Convent de Sant Francesc in France were cited as prime instances where dilapidated structures of historical significance have been transformed into vibrant, functional spaces. These restorations skillfully balance modern utility with respect for architectural history, offering models for similar projects in India.

Through adaptive reuse, Mr Partha Ranjan Das sees a way forward for urban centres to evolve sustainably, respecting and preserving their architectural heritage while accommodating the needs of today’s city-dwellers.

A vision for a vibrant urban landscape

Architect, urban designer and artist Monica Khosla Bhargava, in her address at Bharat Chamber of Commerce, shared her journey from growing up in Chowringhee to becoming a force in architecture and urban design. Bhargava, the founder of Kham Consultants, revealed how her vibrant childhood surroundings inspired her to pursue a career dedicated to enriching city landscapes, with a particular passion for Kolkata’s heritage and public spaces.

One of her landmark initiatives, “The Revival of Park Street: The Drawing Room of Kolkata”, aims to restore Park Street’s place as a bustling social hub for the city. Once central to Bengali social life, Park Street began to fade under the pressures of Western urbanisation, as malls and amusement parks drew crowds away. In her address, Bhargava described her vision for a step-by-step revival that involved collaborating with a diverse group of stakeholders—from hoteliers to iconic eateries, as well as schools and colleges. This ambitious plan took root in the now-famous Park Street Christmas Carnival, a celebration that has become a beloved tradition, breathing new life into Kolkata’s social scene.

She also discussed her next venture: an ambitious plan to rejuvenate the Hooghly Riverfront. This project, pending approval from the city’s Corporation, envisions a reimagined riverfront that merges access and beauty with sustainability. Plans include green spaces, pedestrian pathways and recreational areas, all designed to boost community engagement and tourism. Central to her approach is the use of sustainable design practices to preserve the river’s ecosystem and honour its historical legacy.

Bhargava’s vision extends beyond beautification; she sees these projects as catalysts for community and economic growth. With her commitment to sustainability and cultural preservation, she aims to create spaces that resonate with both residents and visitors, showcasing Kolkata’s character and charm while embracing its future.