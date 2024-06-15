Declining insect population: Causes, consequences and countermeasures

Recent research highlights a troubling trend: insect populations are declining at an unprecedented rate. This decline poses a significant threat to global ecosystems and human well-being. Insects are the most diverse group of organisms on earth, playing crucial roles in pollination, soil health, and as a food source for various animals. Understanding the reasons behind the rapidly declining insect populations, its impact, and how we can curb this decline is vital for the environment.

Habitat loss due to urbanization, deforestation, and agricultural expansion leads to the destruction of natural environments, depriving insects of essential habitats. Climate change, with rising temperatures and altered precipitation patterns, disrupts insect life cycles and habitats, causing many species to struggle to adapt. The widespread use of pesticides, particularly neonicotinoids, and the accumulation of environmental pollutants are lethal to numerous insect species. Artificial lighting disrupts the natural behaviours of nocturnal insects, such as mating and foraging, leading to population decline. Additionally, invasive species outcompete or prey on native insects, further disrupting local ecosystems.

The decline in insect populations disrupts food webs, as insects are a primary food source for many birds, reptiles, and mammals, leading to food shortages and cascading effects throughout the ecosystem. This additionally results in the rise of a pollination crisis, with insects responsible for pollinating over 75 per cent of global crops, a service valued at approximately 577 billion dollars annually, thus proving to be a growing threat towards global food security. Insects also contribute significantly to soil health through soil aeration and nutrient cycling, and their decline can lead to reduced soil fertility and increased erosion. Furthermore, the loss of insects results in biodiversity loss, as insects support the diversity of plant species by pollinating flowers and decomposing organic matter, leading to a rapid reduction in plant diversity and causing damage to the overall ecosystem health.

Habitat restoration is essential for providing safe havens for insect populations, achieved through protecting natural habitats, creating green spaces in urban areas, and establishing wildlife corridors. Sustainable agriculture practices, such as reducing pesticide use and adopting organic farming, can mitigate harm to insects, with integrated pest management (IPM) offering a balanced approach to pest control without heavy reliance on chemicals. Climate action, including the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and climate-resilient agricultural practices, is crucial for protecting insect habitats from the adverse effects of climate change. Reducing light pollution by implementing measures like using insect-friendly lighting and motion sensors can help nocturnal insects by minimizing disruptions. Public awareness and education are also vital; informing the public about the importance of insects and encouraging citizen science projects can engage communities in monitoring and conserving insect populations. Finally, policy changes by governments can play a significant role by enacting and enforcing regulations to protect insect habitats.

The decline in insect populations is a serious global issue with far-reaching repercussions for ecosystems and human society. By understanding the causes and implementing effective conservation strategies, we can work towards reversing this trend. Protecting insect populations is not just about preserving biodiversity; it is about safeguarding the health of our planet and ensuring a sustainable future for all living beings.

The writer is an environment enthusiast and an animal welfare activist, and is the Founder of Kaloms Ideas Welfare Foundation. She is also a chartered accountant.