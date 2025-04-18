City announces the first edition of “Foodka Culinary Honours” – an award to honour culinary excellence

Kolkata announces the first edition of the “Foodka Culinary Honours,” an award to recognise the prominent culinary creators in the city, on 10 April at an official press conference. Conceptualised and curated by foodpreneur Shileditya Chaudhury and food historian and culinary content creator Indrajit Lahiri, the press conference was also graced by Manoj Jangid, General Manager, Fairfield by Marriott, and Sudesh Poddar, President, HRAEI.

The awards will be conferred across the following 11 distinctive segments featuring Indian (Bengali cuisine, biryani, kebabs and snacks); Chinese; Pan-Asian; Continental; Global; Bakery and Patisserie; Sweets; Café; Lounge; Bar; Vegetarian and QSR (Quick Service Restaurants). There will be a special category called “Hall of Fame” to be conferred to an individual or concern for their soulful contribution towards the industry.

“The audition for the nominees shall be done by an anonymous visit to a number of restaurants for judgement. This mysterious process shall definitely set a benchmark for an unbiased, unplanned and unpredictable visit for the spread-out taste and its excellence for a sagacious nomination towards the best Culinary Honours”, said Indrajit Lahiri, aka Foodka.

The winners across all categories will be announced and felicitated at the awards night on 31 May this year in Kolkata and therefore will bring together the who’s who of the culinary world, restaurateurs, chefs, food connoisseurs, and industry insiders. Fairfield by Marriott, Kolkata, proudly joins this prestigious initiative as the hospitality partner, where the grand celebration will unfold in the form of a glittering gala evening.

“Foodka Culinary Honours gives a platform not just for food but for the stories, heritage, and the relentless spirit behind it. The hygiene of the kitchens will also be reviewed later for potential inclusion as a category in the upper levels of nominations”, says Shiladity Chaudhury to The Statesman.

With Doctor’s Choice as the title sponsor and presented in proud association with IHM (Institute of Hotel Management, Taratala) as the audit partner and HRAEL (Hotel and Restaurant Association of Eastern India), the Foodka Culinary Honours 2025 will honour timeless flavours of local traditions to the bold explorations of global cuisine and aims to spotlight the individuals and institutions shaping the future of food.