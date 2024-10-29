‘We cultivate more than just engineers – we shape global innovators’

In a conversation with The Statesman, B M Satish, dean, School of Engineering at Mohan Babu University talks about how crucial it is to prepare students to take on leadership roles in the fields of automation, green technology and how their role as engineers would evolve.

1. As industries rapidly evolve with advancements in automation, AI, and green technologies, what key engineering disciplines do you believe will shape the future workforce in India? How is Mohan Babu University preparing students to take on leadership roles in these fields?

As India surges forward on the global stage, its engineering landscape is undergoing a seismic shift. The winds of change are blowing, bringing with them a new era shaped by automation, artificial intelligence, and sustainable technologies. In this rapidly evolving scenario, certain engineering disciplines are emerging as the cornerstones of India’s future workforce.

Robotics and AI engineering stand at the forefront, promising to revolutionise industries from manufacturing to healthcare. Alongside, renewable energy engineering is gaining momentum, as India strives to meet its ambitious clean energy goals. Data science and cybersecurity engineering are becoming increasingly crucial in our interconnected world, while bioengineering holds the key to groundbreaking medical advancements.

At Mohan Babu University, we’re not just observers of this transformation – we’re active participants. Our institution is equipping students with the skills to lead in these pivotal fields. Through cutting-edge curricula, industry partnerships, and global academic collaborations, we’re nurturing a new generation of engineers. These future leaders will not only adapt to change but drive it, steering India towards a technologically advanced and sustainable future.

2. With the government’s strong push for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, how do you see the role of engineers evolving in sectors like manufacturing, infrastructure, and technology?

As India strides towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat, engineers find themselves at the forefront of a transformative era. In manufacturing, they’re reimagining production lines, integrating automation and indigenous technologies to boost efficiency and quality. Infrastructure projects buzz with innovation as engineers devise sustainable solutions tailored to India’s unique challenges. The technology sector pulses with creativity, with engineers working on ‘Make in India’, reducing dependence on imports. This push for self-reliance isn’t just about creating; it’s about innovating. Engineers are evolving into visionaries, problem-solvers, and nation-builders, their roles expanding beyond traditional boundaries. They’re not just implementing but inventing, not just following but leading, shaping an India that’s not only self-reliant but globally competitive.

3. In light of global sustainability efforts, how does your engineering program emphasise renewable energy solutions and green technologies? What practical initiatives or research projects are students engaged in that contribute to the global energy transition?

Our engineering program places sustainability at its core, with a strong focus on renewable energy and green technologies. Students immerse themselves in cutting-edge research, from optimising solar cell efficiency to developing advanced wind turbine designs. Our labs buzz with activity as teams work on energy storage solutions and smart grid technologies. In partnership with industries, students engage in real-world projects, retrofitting buildings for energy efficiency and designing community-scale renewable energy systems. Through these hands-on experiences, our budding engineers are not just learning – they’re actively shaping the global energy transition, turning innovative ideas into practical solutions for a sustainable future.

4. With state-of-the-art labs and research collaborations with prestigious organizations like ISRO and DST, how do you ensure students gain hands-on experience and work on real-world projects that significantly boost their problem-solving and technical abilities?

At MBU, we’re committed to providing our students with unparalleled hands-on experience. Our cutting-edge labs and partnerships open doors to real-world projects that sharpen technical skills and foster innovative problem-solving. Recently, we launched a high-altitude balloon satellite, giving students a taste of space exploration. From conceptualisation to execution, our students are immersed in every phase of such groundbreaking projects. This practical approach, combined with mentorship from industry experts, ensures our graduates are not just theoretically sound but also adept at tackling complex real-world challenges. At MBU, we don’t just teach; we inspire future innovators to reach for the stars.

5. In today’s competitive global job market, what distinguishes Mohan Babu University graduates from other engineering students? How do your programs ensure that students are not only industry-ready but also globally competitive and adaptable to changing technologies?

We cultivate more than just engineers – we shape global innovators. Our graduates stand out in the competitive job market through a unique blend of cutting-edge technical knowledge and adaptable soft skills. Our industry-aligned curriculum, infused with hands-on projects and international collaborations, ensures students are well-versed in current technologies while developing a mindset for continuous learning. We emphasise problem-solving, creativity, and entrepreneurship, preparing our graduates not just for today’s jobs, but for tomorrow’s challenges.

6. As Dean, what is your long-term vision for the School of Engineering?

As Dean of the School of Engineering, my vision should encompass the university’s teaching, research, and service mission and work towards promoting research in cutting-edge technologies, collaborating with industry, nurturing students, creating a state-of-the-art work environment, enabling the creation of the next line of leaders and leadership positions. The objectives to achieve the same will be working towards creating a collaborative environment between industry and academia to design curriculum relevant to industry needs, work on joint research projects and consulting assignments, creating a self-sustaining and technologically fertile environment propelling innovation and entrepreneurship mindset.