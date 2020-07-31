One of the most diverse and versatile engineering fields is a Mechanical Engineering.

Today, one of the oldest branches of engineering has sprawled its wings in every sector like automotive, aerospace, biotechnology, computers, electronics, energy conversion, chemical, manufacturing, robotics and microelectromechanical systems etc.

Mechanical is ready to offer you the essential skills for sustaining this society. All aspiring engineers tend to have a biased love for the government sector. In addition, there are indeed very good reasons for it.

Apart from the opportunity to work in prestigious companies, the salaries and the allowances that the government executives get are more than lucrative.

Then there is the parameter of job satisfaction and stability, all of which come together to make the government sector the most sought-after career path among all Mechanical Engineers.

PSUs require mechanical engineers

The PSU or Public Sector Undertaking Companies carry out recruitment drives almost every year to absorb a large number of mechanical engineers.

Moreover, the number of PSUs that employ mechanical graduates are huge. In this context, total 30 PSUs will hiring the mechanical students according to the score of GATE 2020. The basic line of work of all these PSUs involves Boilers and Turbines and other similar machines that require the expertise of Mechanical Engineers.

Indian Railways require Mechanical Engineers

Every year, Railways absorb a massive number of mechanical engineers in Assistant Loco Pilot, Junior Engineer and Section Engineer Posts. The job description involves overseeing engine prod uction and maintenance, site supervision, putting forward tender proposals and so on.

Other upcoming Central Government sectors also absorb Mechanical Engineers Many Central government

Sectors like DRDO (Defense Research Development Organization), ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization), SSC (Staff Selection Commission) (JE, SE), LIC, NIC Surveyor (Mechanical) etc. hire Mechanical Engineers (BTech/ MTech) through their own exam.

The ISRO recruitment is done to fill in the vacancies at the 15 centers like Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) etc. Right from sending satellites to the Earth’s orbit to planning for a Manned Moon Mission or to create bird drone in DRDO, somewhere in the hierarchy they need a solid team of mechanical engineers.

The scope in the Indian Army is the greatest for Mechanical Engineer

Mechanical Engineers work on the ground for the Indian Army. Mechanical Engineers will be taking care either of submarines or of the fighter ship in the Navy, aircraft in the Airforce or the tanks in the ground troops.

Therefore, Indian Army is another sector that will soon have massive demands for mechanical graduates.

The scope in the State Government for Mechanical Engineer

Many states in India has conducted their own exam like PSC (Public Service Commission) (Assistant Engineer), MSC (Municipal Service Commission) (Assistant Engineer), WBCS, UPSC, State University Lecturer etc. for hiring mechanical engineering students.

The writer is assistant professor in Mechanical Department, Adamas University.