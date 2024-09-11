The urgent need for quality education in rural India

In a conversation with The Statesman, Ms Brinda, chief executive officer at eVidyaloka, discusses the current state of education in India and what should be done to bridge the gap and provide quality education to all.

1. What is your opinion on the current educational situation in India? What are the significant challenges that the education system is facing in this country?

India is making commendable progress in education, as evidenced by the significant budget allocation of Rs 1.48 lakh crore for education, employment, and skilling, with Rs 1.25 lakh crore dedicated solely to education. This investment reflects the government’s commitment to improving educational access and quality across the nation. However, the education system still faces significant challenges. The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2023 highlights that about 25 per cent of rural students aged 14-18 struggle to read a grade-second level text in their regional language, and over half of them face difficulties with basic arithmetic. The dominance of English in digital content further limits access for non-English-speaking students, while traditional teaching methods and inadequate teacher training exacerbate these issues.

Initiatives by eVidyaloka are making a significant impact in addressing these challenges. By setting up digital classrooms and offering curricula in local languages, we provide essential educational resources to remote areas. The emphasis on digital literacy and foundational skills is helping to close the educational gap and prepare rural youth for future job markets, including in advanced fields like AI and ML. eVidyaloka’s work is pivotal in driving community development and supporting India’s socio-economic advancement.

2. How leveraging technology and digital tools can help deliver quality education to remote villages?

Leveraging technology and digital tools can greatly improve education in remote villages by providing access to quality resources and passionate teachers, regardless of location. Digital classrooms and online platforms enable personalised, interactive learning, helping students grasp complex concepts and receive real-time feedback. Additionally, offering content in regional languages ensures better comprehension. By connecting rural students to a global network of knowledge, technology helps bridge educational gaps and equips them with the skills needed for modern challenges, promoting socio-economic growth in these communities.

3. What are some of the most significant challenges eVidyaloka encounters in its efforts to improve education in rural India, and how are these challenges being addressed?

We face several significant challenges in improving education in rural India. One of the primary obstacles is the limited infrastructure in remote areas, which initially hindered the implementation of online teaching. Additionally, ensuring technological readiness among rural students was a challenge. However, the enthusiasm of rural children for new learning methods has been key in overcoming these barriers, as they eagerly engage and adapt to technology.

To address socio-cultural and operational challenges, eVidyaloka partners with local community organisations, which play a crucial role in program delivery. eVidyaloka uses technology to connect global volunteers with local communities, thereby mitigating the teacher shortage and improving education quality in rural areas.

By focusing on language-specific instruction and refining volunteer mobilisation strategies, eVidyaloka continues to expand its impact. This innovative approach, combining technology and local partnerships, is transforming educational opportunities for underserved communities across India.

4. What are the key milestones that have defined eVidyaloka’s path since its inception?

Our journey at eVidyaloka has been marked by several key milestones. We officially launched full-time operations in May 2013, evolving from an innovative pilot inspired by Skype teaching. By 2016, we had established 100 digital classrooms across seven states, a milestone that set the stage for further expansion. Since 2019, our impact has further expanded through innovative applications of the digital classroom program, currently reaching 1.89 lakh students across 14 states, 734 schools, and 67 districts, including 25 aspirational districts. In the past year alone, 6,340 volunteers have contributed to 30 lakh child learning hours in eight languages.

5. Do you think AI can provide a breakthrough towards enhancing the learning experience for students in remote areas?

AI has the potential to revolutionise education for students in remote areas by offering personalised learning experiences, real-time feedback, and access to quality content regardless of location. It can bridge gaps in resources, provide adaptive learning tailored to individual needs, and support teachers with tools that enhance engagement. At eVidyaloka, we believe in harnessing AI to create equitable learning opportunities, ensuring that every child, no matter where they are, has the chance to achieve their full potential.

6. In what ways does eVidyaloka tailor its curriculum and teaching methods to meet the unique needs and cultural contexts of rural students?

We deliver grade-appropriate content in regional languages, ensuring alignment with state syllabi and the National Education Policy 2020. Our approach focuses on deep understanding through real-life applications rather than rote memorisation.

To connect learning with local contexts, we incorporate practical activities, community-based projects, and interactive lessons. The BRAIN program, which introduces AI education in collaboration with corporate partners, is a notable initiative designed to prepare students for future technologies.

Live classes conducted in native languages enhance engagement and strengthen teacher-student relationships. Additionally, our global volunteers, with their diverse backgrounds and teaching styles, bring varied perspectives to the classroom. By combining high-quality education with culturally relevant content and hands-on experiences, eVidyaloka equips rural students with the essential knowledge and skills for future success.

7. What are some key success stories from students, and how have leveraging digital tools and quality education impacted their lives and communities?

We have numerous success stories, which we proudly consider our greatest achievements.

Rohit Kumar Verma’s journey, which began in 2015 with eVidyaloka’s virtual classrooms, led to academic excellence and a B.Tech. in Computer Science Engineering. With support from volunteer teachers and the EDGE program, Rohit overcame financial constraints and achieved his goals, demonstrating the potential unlocked by digital education.

Suma from Bogur, Karnataka, gained national recognition in 2019 with the Raman Young Science Innovator Award for her innovative Human Heart model. Mentored by eVidyaloka volunteers, Suma’s achievement highlights how digital support fosters significant academic and scientific accomplishments.

Preethi, from Vilanallur, Tamil Nadu, excelled in her SSLC exams despite personal and financial challenges. She is now pursuing PCMB with aspirations of becoming a doctor, reflecting how digital education can help overcome obstacles and achieve dreams.

8. What future plans does eVidyaloka have for expanding its reach and enhancing its impact on rural education in India?

Our plans include expanding digital classrooms to over 2,000 government schools in the next five years, ensuring remote areas have access to high-quality education. We will integrate advanced digital literacy and AI concepts into the curriculum and strengthen partnerships with local communities and global volunteers to equip students with future-ready skills.

Our focus is on not only providing education but also supporting rural livelihoods and community development for a sustainable impact. We aim to enhance the education ecosystem, foster innovation, and nurture future leaders, contributing to India’s development and the vision of a self-reliant and prosperous new Bharat.