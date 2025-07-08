The road of a law grad: Where it would take you

Law is probably the only profession where legal practitioners fight for justice. A society where justice cannot prevail will descend into anarchy. The capability to sense what is just and unjust is so intrinsic to the legal profession that, across the globe, voices against injustice are often raised by legal professionals. Mohandas Karmchand Gandhi would not have become Mahatma Gandhi without first being a barrister and fighting against injustice, in his early days in South Africa. Many freedom fighters around the world, several presidents and politicians of different countries come from the legal profession. Numerous well-known politicians were—and still are—of legal background.

Legal knowledge gives a law student a profound understanding of justice and injustice. Once they are enrolled at the Bar, they become crusaders of justice. A career in law not only brings one into a noble profession but is also considered a highly lucrative choice. Many of the highest individual taxpayers across the world are legal professionals.

The amount of societal development that can be brought about by a single lawyer can rarely be matched by any other profession. For example, the extent of environmental protection measures taken in India today, due to the efforts of renowned lawyer M.C. Mehta, could not have been achieved even by thousands of other professionals. India has witnessed thousands of riots across the country. In West Bengal, we have seen how the fight against corruption was led by a couple of lawyers—an effort that might seem painful today but will help shape a corruption-free society in the long run.

Many times, we presume that the only career option available in the legal profession is litigation—fighting for justice in the courtroom. However, today there is a wide array of opportunities available beyond litigation. Here is a brief overview of such career opportunities available today.

Career opportunities – litigation

Civil litigation: Civil litigation involves resolving disputes between individuals or organisations, where compensation is awarded to the victim. It can include cases related to contracts, property, family law, and torts. Lawyers practising civil litigation must be skilled in drafting pleadings, managing discovery, and presenting cases in court. This role is crucial in maintaining civil justice and protecting individual rights.

Criminal litigation: Criminal litigation deals with the prosecution and defence of individuals charged with criminal conduct. Criminal lawyers play a vital role in upholding justice by ensuring fair trials and proper legal representation for the accused. This includes work at the trial, appellate, and sometimes at constitutional levels, where high stakes and serious implications demand in-depth legal knowledge and courtroom acumen.

Corporate litigation: Corporate litigation involves legal disputes related to business operations, including mergers, acquisitions, shareholder issues, insolvency proceedings, and compliance. Legal compliance has become a major area where a large number of law graduates practice today. Lawyers in this field represent corporations in complex litigation involving financial, contractual, and regulatory matters. This area offers opportunities to work with major corporate clients, often in high-value disputes. TMT (Technology, Media and Telecommunication) is an upcoming wing in the corporate world, which requires technical as well as legal acumen.

Tribunal litigation: Tribunal litigation includes representing clients before quasi-judicial bodies such as consumer forums, company law tribunals, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), labour courts, land tribunals, commercial courts, and the National Green Tribunal (NGT). These tribunals deal with specialised disputes and often follow simplified procedures, making them effective forums for speedy justice. Lawyers appearing before these tribunals must possess domain-specific knowledge and advocacy skills tailored to each tribunal’s focus.

Alternative dispute resolution practice: As the name suggests this is another form of dispute resolution wherein litigators often act as arbitrators or mediators to resolve matters amicably and outside court. This practice covers a set of international clients in matters of business disputes and workplace issues. There are cases where countries resort to arbitration.

Intellectual property law and practice: Many law graduates specialise in Intellectual Property (IPR) law. There are specialised law firms focusing exclusively on IPR. Lawyers in this area may act as patent agents and assist in patent registration. They often engage extensively in the registration of trademarks, trade designs, copyrights, geographical indications, and more. This niche requires technical understanding along with legal proficiency.

Career opportunities – alternatives to litigation

Judicial services: Judicial services offer a prestigious and impactful career where law graduates can serve as judges or magistrates after clearing competitive examinations. This career provides job security, respect, and a direct role in delivering justice. Judicial officers preside over courts and have the authority to interpret laws, pass judgments, and ensure that justice is upheld at all levels of society.

Law officers: Almost every corporate entity employs law officers to advise on legal matters. Banks appoint law officers to ensure compliance and offer guidance on legal issues, including contract drafting and arbitration clauses. Nowadays, public sector undertakings and government departments also appoint law officers through competitive examinations. These roles are vital to maintaining legal order within large organisations.

Judge Advocate General (JAG): This revolves around the Defence wing of India. This honourable job entitles a litigator to work in the defence courts of India to ensure the right application of Indian military law. This is indeed a well-articulated profession and the designation of the litigator revolves around the army ranks of Major General or higher.

Corporate legal advisor: Many MNCs, large corporations and startups hire legal advisors as in-house counsel to manage compliance, contract negotiation, dispute resolution, mergers, acquisitions, and more. These professionals ensure that companies operate within legal frameworks, helping mitigate risks and manage crises. It is a dynamic role that blends legal expertise with business understanding. Many law graduates work as in-house counsel in such organisations.

Legal academia: Law graduates may pursue careers in academia by engaging in teaching and legal research. Academicians shape future lawyers and contribute to legal scholarship. This path is ideal for those passionate about education, writing, and the theoretical foundations of law. A law graduate interested in this field typically pursues higher education at the Master’s and Doctorate levels.

Legal journalism: Legal journalism combines law and media, allowing professionals to report on legal developments, landmark judgments, legislative changes, and public policy. Legal journalists play an important role in informing the public and holding institutions accountable through critical analysis and investigative reporting.

Public policy and legislative drafting: Lawyers are well-suited for careers in public policy due to their understanding of legal systems and governance. They work with think tanks, NGOs, or government bodies to draft legislation, advise on policy frameworks, or assess the impact of laws. This field enables professionals to directly influence societal change and democratic processes.

The writer is a professor of law, West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata.